If you want to know whether your GPU is getting too hot, Windows 11 makes it pretty easy to check. Here's how to do it.

Knowing the temperature of your PC components can be very important in diagnosing certain problems, whether it's just performance or some kind of crash that might be happening. When components overheat, they tend to throttle, which can cause issues in games and other programs. And if you're wondering how to check the temperature of your graphics card on Windows 11, it's fairly easy to do, and we're here to show you how.

The easiest way to find out the temperature of your GPU is to use Task Manager. It's worth noting that this will most likely only work if your PC has a discrete GPU, so if you're using a computer with integrated graphics, you might not be able to see it. But if you do have a dedicated graphics card, here's how to check its temperature on Windows 11:

Right-click the Start menu icon and choose Task Manager to open it. In the most recent versions of Windows 11, you can also right-click an empty area of the taskbar to find it. In the menu on the left side, switch to the Performance tab. You'll see a few components, and your GPU should be at the end. If you have more than one GPU, you'll need to find the right one by its name. The temperature is displayed near the bottom of the Task Manager window. You can also see it in the list of components on the left. The temperature is displayed in Celsius, so you'll have to convert it if you want to know it in Fahrenheit.

This is a very easy method to check the current temperature of your graphics card, and you can launch Task Manager at any time to check it.

There are other methods you can use to check and monitor the temperature of your GPU, though. A popular app is MSI Afterburner, which not only gives you the GPU temperature but a lot of other performance metrics related to gaming. You can also have this information overlaid on the display to see information in real-time while you play a game, for example. This is a pretty advanced tool that most users shouldn't play around with too much, as changing these settings can cause problems if you don't know what you're doing.

MSI Afterburner

Depending on who makes your PC, you may also have other apps that let you check the GPU temperature. For example, Asus ROG laptops ship with Armory Crate software, which also includes CPU and GPU temperatures.

That's about all you need to know to check your GPU temperatures on Windows 11. It's a fairly straightforward process, and you shouldn't need any third-party software, though there are a few options if you want to go that route.