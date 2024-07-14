Key Takeaways Ensure you're not buying outdated hardware, check reviews and benchmarks, and check the relative performance of components.

So you've decided to buy a gaming PC. You know how much you want to spend, and you're extremely confident that gaming will be your only use case. But, even then, unless you know your way around PC components, their relative performance, the pros and cons of going with AMD or Intel, and the right budget for a modern gaming PC, you're likely to get hoodwinked in today's market.

Prebuilt PCs aren't that bad anymore, but there are enough vendors out there who are eager to offload sub-par hardware in exchange for your hard-earned money. Before you drop your money on something that's advertised as a good gaming PC, make sure you've made yourself more aware of the market. If you don't want to buy an obsolete gaming PC disguised as a "great deal." First, you need to know a few DOs and DON'Ts to check if a PC will truly be good for gaming.

Do your research

If you're a newbie to the gaming PC scene and go on Amazon to find a good gaming PC, you can easily spot listings with an "Intel Core i7" for around $300-$400. But, when you open the product page, you'll have to dig deep to discover that it's actually an "Intel Core i7-4770" (a 4th generation processor, while we're currently on Intel's 14th generation). This is just one example of misleading marketing intended to sell crapware to uninformed buyers.

To combat this, you need to know your specs — whichever PC suits your budget, try to find its detailed specifications. If the product page isn't any help, check the reviews to see if people have pointed out irregularities between the claims and the reality of the PC. Once you have detailed information about the PC specs — from the complete model number of the CPU and GPU to the type of RAM and storage used — it's time to find out if they're good enough.

For comparing different gaming PCs, check sites like TechPowerUp for the relative performance of GPUs, just to get a general idea of the existing market.

Firstly, you need to research if the components on offer are recent enough, preferably not more than a generation older for GPUs, and not more than two generations older for CPUs. You can refer to the best gaming CPUs and best gaming GPUs lists to get a better idea too. For comparing different gaming PCs, check sites like TechPowerUp for the relative performance of GPUs, just to get a general idea of the existing market.

Then, if you've confirmed that the CPU and GPU are fairly recent models, read or watch their reviews from reputed publications and creators to eliminate the devices that are objectively bad purchases. Finally, you can check our best gaming PCs to know what kind of configuration you're getting at similar price points. At this point, you can be confident that the major components inside the gaming PC are good enough for gaming. But, your task isn't done yet.

Don't overlook memory, storage, and cooling

