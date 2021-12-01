XDA Basics: How to check your iPhone’s battery health

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are consumables that have limited lifespans. When a battery degrades, a full charge won’t last you as long as that on a new battery. The lifespan of a lithium-ion battery has a set number of full recharging cycles. After you cross that certain number, the battery will need replacement. Otherwise, your iPhone might become slower, shut down unexpectedly, and/or not last long enough on a single charge. Here’s how to check your iPhone’s battery health.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down and click on Battery.

Click on Battery Health.

There you will be able to find out your battery’s Maximum Capacity. If, for example, your Maximum Capacity is 75%, that indicates that a full charge now will last you as long as a new battery charged to 75% would. So if the new battery would last you for 8 hours, a battery with 75% capacity will last you for around 6 hours.

Peak Performance Capability indicates whether your iPhone is being slowed down to avoid an unexpected shutdown. When the battery is degraded, iOS limits your iPhone’s processing power. If this screen mentions that on your device, you can bypass that and restore the original iPhone speed. However, your iPhone’s battery won’t last as long and might shut down at unexpected times.

Optimized Battery Charging learns from your charging habits and adapts accordingly. If you charge your iPhone every night and unplug it at 6AM, for example, iPhone won’t fully charge your battery until 6AM or so. That’s because keeping your iPhone on the charger while its battery is full contributes to its degradation.

iOS will let you know when you should replace your battery by displaying a message in the Battery section. It will also indicate whether the replacement is an original battery or not. If you’re not satisfied with your iPhone’s battery life and its Maximum Capacity has dropped significantly, you can always get the battery replaced, even if iOS hasn’t notified you yet. And if you haven’t upgraded your phone in a fair few years, you can check out our recommendations on the best iPhone to buy across budgets and jump to a new phone and better battery life.

How many hours does your iPhone last you on a single charge? Let us know in the comments section below.