Apple's HomePod Mini and HomePod 2 are currently two of the best smart speakers. Not only do they deliver great sound quality, but they also seamlessly connect to other Apple devices. This allows you to mirror the audio from your iDevice to your HomePod easily. Though, if you're a new iPhone user, you may not be aware of all the features a HomePod offers. After all, the Apple Home app on iOS can be confusing to many people due to its endless menus, tabs, and settings. Consequently, you may not be familiar with the HomePod's ability to measure your room's temperature and humidity natively. Here's how to use this functionality.

You must have a HomePod Mini or HomePod 2 running software version 16.3 or later. The HomePod 1 does not support this feature. Place your HomePod in a stable position and give it a few minutes to calibrate automatically. Once it's calibrated, you will be able to view the room's temperature and humidity. To do that, launch the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. Click on Climate towards the top left. This will reveal the current temperature and humidity levels. Alternatively, you can ask Siri about their values. 2 Images Close To tie these values into Automation or Shortcuts, go to the Automation tab in the Home app. Tap the plus (+) in the top right corner. Choose Add Automation. Select A Sensor Detects Something at the bottom of the list. Choose whether the Automation should revolve around temperature or humidity values, then tap Next. Select the target value, and optionally add time and people conditions. When you're done, tap Next to choose what the automation does when the room humidity/temperature drops below or rise above the desired value. 4 Images Close

As you can see, it's easy to check the room temperature and humidity if you have an Apple HomePod Mini or HomePod 2. You can even ask Siri to find out their values hands-free and without depending on the Home app. And thanks to their integration into Automations, you can create relevant chains of events for when the temperature or humidity is too high or low.