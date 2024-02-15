You probably know what processor you have inside your PC, but do you know what brand and model the motherboard is? I thought not, which is why I've written this handy guide to help you quickly check. The process takes a minute or two, depending on which method you choose. The motherboard is the most vital component inside your PC. It's what connects all the various parts together, including the CPU, GPU, storage drives, and RAM.

How to check using the BIOS

Boot into the motherboard heart

A motherboard has a Basic Input Output System (BIOS) or Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) software that acts as a bridge between firmware and OS. It can also be used to alter settings on the motherboard, processor, and RAM. There are usually settings for storage and other parts, though the BIOS can prove useful for finding out things about the PC, including temperatures, voltages, and even details on the motherboard.

I would not recommend messing with the settings inside the BIOS, especially if you're unfamiliar with what they do. It's easy to break things here!

The process for entering the BIOS may vary depending on the motherboard (and device), though it likely requires the pressing of the Delete key during boot up. Simply reboot the system and keep pressing the key to see if the BIOS interface loads up. Some motherboards may display a splash screen for a couple of seconds with the necessary command for entering the BIOS.

How to check on Windows

Your choice: Software or Microsoft's tool

The process for checking which motherboard you have in Windows 11 is straightforward and involves running software or a single command. For quicker, more convenient access to the motherboard and other data, I would recommend installing CPU-Z, a free tool that can report on your CPU, motherboard, RAM, and more. If you'd rather not install anything, follow the steps below:

Hit the Windows Key + R. Enter "msinfo32." Click OK. Click System Summary on the left.

You'll be able to spot three entries relating to the motherboard. BaseBoard Manufacturer will reveal the maker of the motherboard. BaseBoard Product is the model and BaseBoard Version is the version of that particular model, though you can ignore the latter as it's usually blank or incorrect.

How to check on Linux

Quick and simple Terminal command

For this guide, I will be using Ubuntu 23.10, though the process will be similar in other Linux distributions.

Open Terminal. Run the following command: sudo dmidecode -t 2

Terminal will present you with all the details relating to the motherboard the OS can detect.

How to check inside your PC

Take a look inside the mystery box

Opening up the case is usually a painless process and often requires no tools with modern chassis. The process of checking the make and model of the motherboard can be a simple task, which involves removing the side panel and having a peek inside. Most motherboards will have the model and some manufacturer branding printed on the main PCB.

If you built the system yourself or have some of the boxes in storage, it may be worth checking the motherboard box. The manual may be found inside this box too, providing additional details on the motherboard, including RAM support and how to troubleshoot problems.

Closing thoughts on your motherboard

Being in the know about your PC is a great way to see when you should upgrade parts and which components will need swapping. The motherboard will need replacing should you look to upgrade the CPU to a newer generation, though it's worth checking the list of compatible chips beforehand. RAM speeds will be largely determined by the motherboard too, so knowing which model you have is vital in picking the right parts.