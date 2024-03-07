The power supply unit (PSU for short) is an important component of any PC. This device converts alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC), which all other components require. This is an incredibly sensitive operation, which is why we always recommend spending slightly more on a reputable PSU with enough capacity to meet your needs. But how does one go about checking what power supply is currently installed inside their system? This is where our handy guide comes in, allowing you to quickly check in mere moments.

How to check what PSU your PC has

The specs sticker on the be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13.

To check the power supply inside your PC, it's required to take the chassis apart to see the label on the side of the PSU itself. Usually, it's located on the side covered by a PSU shroud, which would then require the removal of the PSU through the rear of the PC case, if there's ample flex in the cables. This guide will assume your PC case has a shroud covering the PSU and the sticker is on the unit's left side.

Open and remove the right-side panel on your case. Attempt to create some flex in the PSU cabling. Remove the four Philips screws securing the PSU to the chassis. Carefully slide the PSU out through the rear of the case.

Once the unit has been pulled far enough, the sticker should become visible. This will showcase all the necessary information regarding the power supply, including the manufacturer and model. There will also be data listed about the rails and other parts of the PSU, allowing you to check the maximum output capacity of the PSU quickly. This is measured in watts (W) and can be used to check whether a component upgrade will be compatible with your current power supply.

How much PSU capacity do you need?

This all depends on what hardware you plan on using inside your PC. Buying a GPU will usually allow you to check its recommended PSU capacity. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, for instance, has a recommended PSU size of 850W. The GPU itself has a TDP of 450W and it should pull around 500W from the power supply. Add another 200W for the CPU, 100W for the motherboard, and other hardware and you'll reach the 850W recommendation. You can never have too much power capacity — you can, but it's not as bad as falling short.

For low to medium-range PC builds, I would recommend a 500W to 750W power supply. Less capable GPUs don't draw too much power and can be adequately supplied by a PSU with less than 600W of output. Gaming at 1440p and beyond with a mid-tier GPU and CPU will require a considerable amount of power. An AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Radeon RX 7800 XT will need a 750W power supply. Then there are the flagship AMD and Intel CPUs and GPUs from Nvidia. You will need 850W at least, preferably 1000W to be safe.

How much should you spend on a PSU?

The insides of the be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13.

The price of a power supply is determined by the specifications, power output, and brand. I would avoid less reputable brands, especially those you've never heard of altogether. The power supply is a vital component and is the only part of the PC that will protect the CPU, GPU, and everything else from power surges and more. A good 500W power supply will set you back $50. A mid-tier 750W unit will see you spend $100 and a 1000W PSU can easily cost a few hundred. Throw in 80 Plus efficiency ratings and this bumps the price up further.

An 80 Plus White rating is the lowest in terms of efficiency and is usually reserved for the most affordable power supplies. 80 Plus Gold is the sweet spot and is often found on mid-range to premium PSUs. The best-in-class power supports can have Platinum and even Titanium efficiency ratings, which means they waste the least amount of electricity through general usage at various loads. This is probably one of the least important factors in choosing a PSU, so don't fixate too heavily on the 80 Plus rating.