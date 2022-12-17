The AirPods Pro 2 are prone to accumulating dirt, earwax, grime, and other debris that can affect their performance. Here's how to clean them safely.

AirPods are among the most popular and instantly recognizable tech products around. But as great as they are, they also get dirty fairly easily. With their compact size and in-ear design, the AirPods Pro 2 are especially prone to accumulating dirt, earwax, grime, and other debris that can affect their performance. Cleaning your AirPods Pro regularly is important for maintaining their appearance, functionality, and longevity. And while it may seem intimidating at first, cleaning your AirPods Pro 2 is actually quite easy and can be done without requiring any professional equipment. Follow the simple steps in this guide to keep your AirPods in good working order.

How to clean your AirPods Pro 2

First, turn off your AirPods Pro 2 and remove them from the charging case.

Start by removing any grime or dirt that may be on the outside of your AirPods.`Use a microfiber cloth to gently wipe the surface of the earbuds, including the stems. To remove stubborn dirt or grime, slightly dampen the cloth with water or use a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe. Be sure to avoid getting any moisture on the charging port, the speakers, and the microphones.

To clean silicone tips, first, remove them from the earbuds. Use a microfiber cloth or a cotton swab to clean the outside. If you see earwax and dirt accumulated on the inner area, rinse the ear tips with fresh water, but don't use soap or other cleaners. Make sure they're completely dry before you slip them back on the earbuds.

Silicone tips can protect speakers from earwax and grime, but some bits may still slip in and clog the speaker mesh. Use a soft-bristled brush to gently brush away accumulated debris or earwax. Be careful not to push the brush too far into the speaker, as this can damage the circuitry and other components. You can also use a dry cotton swab to clean the speaker meshes and the microphone.

Finally, clean the charging case using a soft, lint-free cloth. You can slightly dampen the cloth with water or isopropyl alcohol. Use a dry, soft-bristled brush to remove debris from the Lightning connector.

After cleaning, let your AirPods Pro 2 air dry for a few minutes before using them again. This will help ensure they are completely dry and ready for use.

By following these simple steps, you can keep your AirPods Pro 2 clean and free of dirt and grime. Regular cleaning will help maintain their appearance and functionality and extend their lifespan. Remember to handle your AirPods Pro 2 carefully and avoid exposing them to extreme temperatures or other harsh conditions. And although they boast IPX4 sweat and water resistance, don't run them under water. With a little care and attention, your AirPods Pro will continue to provide you with high-quality audio and calling experience for a long time.