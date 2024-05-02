A common problem that all owners of the best phones will face eventually is a charging port clogged with dust and debris, and that extends to the iPhone as well. The nature of putting your iPhone in your pocket and then pulling it out is bound to trap lint and other foreign materials inside the charging port. Whether you have an older iPhone with a Lightning connector, or a new iPhone with a USB-C port, clogged charging ports are a universal issue. In extreme cases, dust and debris inside your iPhone's charging port can cause your device to not charge or connect to accessories. That's why it's important to keep your device clean, and you can do so by following the steps below.

Things to know about cleaning your iPhone charging port

Before you get started, you need to be aware of the risks associated with putting anything besides a charging connector inside your iPhone's charging port. On iPhones with a Lightning connector, there are metal contacts along the walls of the charging port that are fragile and can be damaged easily. iPhones with a USB-C port have the connector stick on the inside, making it delicate in a different way. If you put too much pressure on either side of the connector, it could bend or snap. That's why you'll need to be careful, and you shouldn't put anything metal or overly sharp inside your charging port.

The at-home cleaning tool for removing dust and debris from your iPhone's charging port is a wooden toothpick. It's non-metal and pointy, but brittle enough that it should break before your phone does. Alternatively, you can go with a specialized tool, like the one we recommend from Oxo. It has a flexible silicone wiper on one side, and a fine brush on the other. I've used it to clean out many charging ports for years, from iPhones with Lightning ports to the newest iPhone 15 Pro Max and its USB-C port.

How to clean your iPhone's charging port

With these tips in mind, let's get into the best methods for cleaning out an iPhone charging port. You can try these steps in order or out of order, depending on what tools you have on-hand and how dirty your charging port is. Here's how to get started:

Turn off your iPhone. During the cleaning process, avoid pressing your phone's side or power buttons so that it remains turned off. Officially, Apple does not recommend using compressed air to clean your iPhone's charging port. However, it is an option that is proven to work. Be sure to hold a can of compressed air upright and squeeze the nozzle to blow out any dust and debris that may be lodged in the charging port. Alternatively, you can use a non-metal tool — like a toothpick or the Oxo cleaning brush we recommend — to gently remove dust and debris from the charging port. Avoid roughly brushing the metal contacts on Lightning ports, and be careful with the connector inside USB-C ports. Repeat these steps until your iPhone's charging port is completely clean. You can use a flashlight to check your progress as you go. If you have followed all the above steps and are still experiencing charging issues with your iPhone, it may be time to get your device looked at by a professional.

By this point, you should have a clean iPhone charging point. If you had any charging issues previously, they're hopefully resolved. In the event that problems still persist, it's better to get your smartphone looked at by a repair technician — you can try an Apple Store or an independent repair shop — than to risk damaging your device.

How often do I need to clean my iPhone charging port?

It's a good idea to check your iPhone's charging port regularly to see if it needs cleaning, but otherwise, look for signs that there is something blocking your charging port. If your charging cables or accessories aren't being fully inserted, that's a big sign that there may be dust or debris inside your iPhone's charging port. Instead of trying to insert these cables and accessories with extra force, try cleaning out the charging port to avoid damage. Generally, you shouldn't need to clean it that often. However, it's something to keep a keen eye out for.

