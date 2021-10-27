XDA Basics: How to clean your MacBook

Apple products are known for their premium builds and minimalistic looks. A key to maintaining this feel is keeping them clean and shiny. Whether you have the latest MacBook Pro or an older MacBook Air, the cleaning process is pretty much the same. Macs aren’t hard to clean, especially if you keep them protected with a case. So how do you clean your MacBook?

Cleaning your MacBook

Shut Down your machine. This is to ensure no buttons are clicked when you’re wiping the keyboard. To do this, click on the Apple logo in the top left corner, hit Shut Down, and confirm that you want to turn your Mac off.

Apple warns users against cleaning the screen with a cleaner containing acetone, window cleaners, household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, abrasives, or cleaners containing hydrogen peroxide. You are advised to use water, sparingly , as in dampening a clean, soft, lint-free cloth, not the actual screen. Never spray the screen directly because the liquid could drip and damage the internals.

If the cloth dries by the time you’re done, dampen it again to clean the keyboard and trackpad.

Wipe the keys and the trackpad gently to remove any marks left by your fingers over the time.

Close the lid of your MacBook.

Wipe the front and back with the same damp cloth.

Once you’re done, all of the fingerprints, dust, and marks left by you and other people should be gone. Your MacBook will look brand new again!

The cloth you use can be that of a pair of eyeglasses/sunglasses. Don’t use a random piece of cloth that you don’t know the actual materials of. If you’re feeling rich, you could even buy the all-new Apple Polishing Cloth for a mere $19!