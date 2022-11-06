Is your monitor getting dirty? Here's how you can clean it in a few steps.

Your computer monitor is the key to productivity, but if it ends up getting dirty, we understand how it can slow you down at work, at school, or when gaming. Nobody likes seeing smudges or dust and other marks on their computer monitor. It's not only ugly, but in the right lighting conditions, it's also distracting. That's why in this guide, we'll explain how you can clean up your computer monitor in a few simple steps.

What you'll need

Microfiber cleaning cloths: These will help you wipe dust and debris off the screen. Please do not use paper towels or other household cloths. These types of materials can scratch the panel of your display.

Screen cleaning solution: Found in the hardware store on Amazon, this is what helps clean down the screen to remove smudges and marks. Make sure the solution or wipe is safe for electronics. Do not use wipes or solutions that have bleach or soap, this can damage your screen.

Compressed air: You can use compressed air to dislodge larger pieces of dust or debris on your monitor.

Water: Water works great as a screen cleaner when paired up with a microfiber cloth.

Step 1: Power off your monitor and give it a basic wipedown

To begin the cleaning process, please make sure that you've unplugged your monitor from power, and turned it off and have let it cool down. Also, disconnect any cables that might be attached. This will ensure that you don't get shocked or damage the screen during the initial cleaning. Also, please don't use screen cleaning solutions yet. This is a basic wipe-down to remove debris and dust.

Hold a microfiber cloth in your hand, or fold it if the cloth is too large. Hold the cloth up to the front of the display and on the screen in areas where there are marks or debris. Rub the cloth on the screen to remove the dust or smudges. Do not rub the cloth hard, as it could crack the display. With the front of the display clean, turn the monitor around so the screen faces away from you. Use your can of compressed air and blow away any larger pieces of dust or debris on the rear of the monitor, on vents, or any other surface. Feel free to wipe the rear of the monitor, too.

This basic wipedown and clean is now complete. We'll move on next to using the liquid solution to wipe down your monitor's display and chassis.

Step 2: Use cleaning solutions or water with your microfiber cloth to clean the monitor

In this second step, you'll be using the screen cleaning solution or water. This will clean your computer monitor a bit more in-depth than the basic wipedown did. Do keep in mind, though, that you should not spray a solution directly onto your screen. Doing this can cause the solution to seep within gaps and damage the components.

Spray the cleaning solution into your microfiber cloth, making sure to not soak it. Just dampen the cloth. If you're using water, just lightly run water over the cloth. Hold the cloth up to the screen and begin rubbing it softly. Repeat the pattern until the entire screen has been wiped, but do not apply too much pressure. Allow the screen to dry, then take a second microfiber cloth and repeat the same rubbing pattern to remove any mark the solution might have left behind. If you want, turn your monitor around, so the screen is away from you and repeat steps 2 and 3 to clean the rear, sides, and other areas that aren't just the screen.

Step 3: Plug back in your cables and power

In this final step, you can now plug the cables that you removed back into the monitor. If you're not sure where the cables go, you can check for the markings on the ports and match up the connections. If you were using a USB-C dongle, then you also can plug the cables into the dongle instead of your PC.

Conclusion

And that's how you can clean your computer monitor in three steps. We hope you enjoy your fresh and clean monitor! While you're at it, we also have a guide that explains how you can clean your laptop screen.