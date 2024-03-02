The motherboard is a vital component inside your PC and connects all the various parts. If it's a processor, system memory, a graphics card, or even a USB flash drive, the motherboard will facilitate communications between everything, including the operating system. It's also a large piece of kit with a sizeable footprint and lots of components soldiered atop the mainboard, which makes it susceptible to collecting dust, especially if dust filtering isn't particularly effective on your PC case. I will explain why it's important to consider cleaning the motherboard and how to go about it without causing damage.

Why cleaning your motherboard is important

Dust is one of electronics' worst enemies. It can ruin the appearance of a carefully crafted system and there's a chance it can interfere with daily operations. It's also a physical nuisance and one that will gradually build up over time if left unchecked. Dust is a good heat insulator, which is terrible for PC hardware as we want as much free-flowing air as possible inside the chassis. A thick layer of dust will insulate components, impede the airflow of coolers, and play havoc with temperatures should the system be pushed hard.

How to clean your motherboard

First, we're going to need unimpeded access to the motherboard. For most ATX PC cases, one could leave everything installed, remove the GPU, take the PC outside, and give it a blast, but I would recommend taking it apart and giving each section of the system a thorough clean. It's the equivalent of simply blasting your vehicle with a jetwash and calling it a day. It's always better to spend the time to get some buckets and the right cleaning products to do a thorough job. The same goes for your PC ... minus the use of water.

What you will need

How you go about cleaning the motherboard is the most important part of the process. So long as you're using the right tools, you'll have no trouble. I would recommend the use of compressed air and isopropyl alcohol. The former is great for blasting off the larger bits and most of the accumulated layer, leaving the isopropyl alcohol to take care of any stubborn remnants. Do not use a vacuum cleaner or some kitchen cloth. We want to be as static-free as possible, especially with a motherboard from a primary system.

Compressed cans of air can be picked up from just about anywhere, though if you'd rather not keep buying them as they deplete, a rechargeable compressed air duster would be a better long-term buy, especially if you have more than one PC to clean.

Dust-Off Disposable Compressed Gas Duster The gold standard of cleaning the insides of a system. These cans of compressed air will blast away bits of dust and debris for a PC to look as good as new. $19 at Amazon

PeroBuno Compressed Air Duster $46 $60 Save $14 A similar solution to cans of compressed air, but without the unnecessary waste. A rechargeable battery and different modes and attachments make this a great buy for cleaning a PC. $46 at Amazon

ForPro 99% Isopropyl Alcohol Great for all the stubborn dust particles and other stuff you need to remove from the motherboard. Use a cotton bud, wipe, or other means to carefully apply this to the PCB. $9 at Amazon

How to take out the motherboard

If you've never taken apart a PC, extracting the motherboard is straightforward. You will need a Philips screwdriver and a tray to store all the removed screws. Take note of each step you make and each cable disconnected, and you can reverse the process and put everything back together. Depending on the PC case used, the actual process may differ slightly from my guide below:

Shut down your PC. Remove all the cables from the rear of the system. Place the PC on its side atop a table. Remove the side panel to gain access to the internal components. Disconnect and remove the GPU, if a discrete card is installed. (It's usually secured using screws at the rear of the case and a clip on the PCI socket itself.)

Disconnect all motherboard-connected cables. Remove the CPU cooler from the processor socket. Extract the RAM modules. Unscrew the ATX mounting screws holding the motherboard to the PC case. Carefully extract the motherboard, moving cables out of the way as necessary.

If you still have the motherboard packaging somewhere, I would recommend placing the motherboard on top of its cardboard box and the included anti-static bag. If not, any cardboard box will do, so long as you're not placing it down on the carpet. Having the motherboard outside the system provides unobstructed access to all angles and sides of the board. You may also want to remove the M.2 SSDs if any are installed on the motherboard, though I would recommend caution if they have thermal pads to be careful and reuse them where possible.

Things to bear in mind

Cleaning your motherboard — or any part of the PC — can be a challenge and there's always a risk damage could be caused. Here are some things I'd recommend bearing in mind when cleaning the inside of your PC:

Always use at least 90% isopropyl when looking at cleaning alcohol.

Be gentle with the components soldered to the PCB as some of them may not be as sturdy.

Never attempt to clean a motherboard with it powered on, even if you are simply using compressed air.

FAQ

Q: How often should I clean my motherboard?

The motherboard shouldn't require cleaning like this often. Once per year or even every two years may be sufficient. Opening up the PC and checking the state of the motherboard (and other internal components) is the best way to determine whether an in-depth cleaning is warranted. Keeping on top of cleaning dust filters and giving the surrounding areas a regular clean will help remove much of the dust that will end up being sucked in by the PC.

Q: Can I use a brush to clean a motherboard?

Yes, but I would recommend caution. Not only do you have to carefully select the right kind of brush, but you will also need to gently use the tool to wipe away dust on the PCB. I would recommend investing in a nylon anti-static brush with soft bristles. There are countless sensitive components on a motherboard and the wrong type of brush could cause damage.