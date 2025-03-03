When your NAS is drowning in dust, both inside and out, it can lead to various problems, from overheating to component damage. In extreme cases, excessive heat can cause drive failures, resulting in data loss, while even moderate dust buildup may lead to slow performance as the NAS’s hardware struggles to keep up. You can easily avoid long-term hardware damage — and, in turn, protect your data — by cleaning your NAS regularly to ensure it runs at optimal performance levels.

These are all the precautions you should take before cleaning your NAS, how to clean your NAS, and what post-cleanup setup looks like.

How to set up your NAS before the cleanup?

Things to do before cleaning your NAS