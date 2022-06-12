How to clean your phone screen

When was the last time you cleaned your phone screen? Like, properly gave it a clean? Besides making your phone screen look blurry, fingermarks and the grime of daily life can also turn your phone into a mobile germ farm. In fact, a study by the University of Arizona found that your phone is likely to have more germs on it than your average toilet seat. Grossed out yet? If yes, and we hope so too, then read along to give your phone screen the cleaning it deserves.

Four ways to clean your phone screen

There’s more than one way to clean your phone screen, depending on what you’re trying to achieve. While some methods will have your screen looking shiny and new, they may not kill the bacteria living on your phone’s surface.

1. Use a microfiber cloth

If you’re looking to get rid of greasy fingerprints and dust, then a microfiber cloth is your best bet. You can use a dry microfiber cloth to buff away general dirt and debris before applying a screen protector to your phone. But for a deeper clean that will cut through grease and grime, you will need to wet it with a little distilled water or a screen cleaning product.

While seeking out distilled water may seem a bit overkill, it is worth it if you want to achieve the best finish. Distilled water is free of impurities, meaning you won’t be left with streaky marks or residue.

Remember always to use liquids on your phone screen sparingly: you don’t need to drown your device for the cleaning to be effective; just dampen the cloth with it. If you don’t have a microfibre cloth, then a cotton t-shirt or a soft cotton cloth is the best alternative.

2. Use screen cleaning wipes

Dedicated screen cleaning wipes are just a more convenient version of a microfibre cloth and distilled water. They often come in single-use sachets and are perfectly moistened to remove the dirt from your screen without causing problems for your device.

Antibacterial Tech Cleaning Kit

When using screen cleaning wipes, dust your phone screen first, as any small particles of grit on the glass’s surface could lead to scratches.

3. Use disinfecting screen wipes

While a microfibre cloth, distilled water, and commercial screen cleaning wipes will clean the dirt from your phone screen, they aren’t going to kill germs or bacteria. If you want to disinfect your phone screen, then you need to seek out disinfecting screen wipes or a disinfecting screen cleaner.

Isopropyl Alcohol Wipes

One thing to note is that most disinfectant screen cleaners contain alcohol. While diluted alcohol is safe for your screen when used sparingly, using it regularly can damage the oleophobic coating of your screen. For this reason, you’re better off washing your hands more frequently rather than relying on disinfectant screen wipes to clean your phone screen.

4. Invest in a UV phone sanitizer

Finally, if you’re committed to making your phone as hygienic as possible, you should look at UV phone sanitizers.

Ultraviolet sanitizers use UV-C light to destroy germs and are proven to kill more than 99% of germs on your phone. If you want a visually clean and sterilized phone, then using a combination of the above methods will keep your device in top order.

Samsung UV Sanitizer

How to make your own phone screen cleaning solution

While there’s no shortage of phone screen cleaners on the market, you can make your own if you know what to do.

Making a simple phone screen cleaner is as easy as making a diluted solution of distilled water and white vinegar. You can also substitute the vinegar for 70% isopropyl alcohol if you can find it.

To make your own phone screen cleaner at home, all you need to do is mix distilled water and vinegar in a 50:50 ratio. Add this to a spray bottle, and you’re good to go. It’s crucial to remember to dilute your vinegar or isopropyl alcohol, as otherwise, you could do more damage to your phone screen than good.

What not to do when cleaning your phone

We’ve covered the best ways to clean your phone; now for a quick list of things not to do when trying to clean your phone screen.

Don’t use window cleaners or household glass cleaners. Avoid harsh solvents such as acetone (dare we say it, gasoline). Don’t use dish soap. Never use bleach. Steer well clear of abrasive powders. Don’t drown your phone in cleaning liquid – electronics and water don’t mix unless you have a phone with a water IP rating. Don’t press too hard on your phone screen; gentle pressure is enough. Basically, treat your phone screen with care.

Killing germs on your phone screen

Most people check their phones over 50 times every day. No amount of screen cleaning is going to keep your phone screen germ free 100% of the time. If you’re worried about the cleanliness of your phone, then your best bet is to wash your hands more regularly, invest in a UV phone sanitizer and stop taking your phone into the bathroom with you (we see you).

If you need some more help, we have another helpful guide on how to clean your phone’s speaker grille.