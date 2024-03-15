If you've bought a new SSD for your Steam Deck, then you might be looking to clone your drive over to ensure that it's as seamless a process as possible. It's pretty easy to clone your Steam Deck's SSD using on-device commands, and we'll show you how to do just that. If you don't have a lot of games installed or have a fast internet connection, it's probably easier to just start from scratch, but you can copy everything over if you want.

Requirements to clone your Steam Deck's SSD

If you want to clone your Steam Deck's SSD, these are the things that you'll need to do that:

A charged Steam Deck

An M2 2230 SSD

Another PC

External NVME enclosure

Step 1: Preparing your Steam Deck

Switch to desktop first and set a password

First, you'll need to switch to Desktop mode and set a sudo password.

Press the Steam button and scroll down to power, and then select Switch to Desktop Mode. Hold the power button and select Switch to Desktop Mode.

Once you're in desktop mode, launch Konsole (the name for the Terminal) from the application menu list. Type "passwd" and set a password here.

Once you've set a password, you're ready to go.

Step 2: Clone the SSD using DD

This is most of the work

Once you've set your password, you'll need to plug your SSD into the external enclosure and connect that to your Steam Deck.

In Konsole, type sudo lsblock and put in your password. Note the NVME enclosure's name, and your Steam Deck's NVME as well. In this case, our Steam Deck's NVME is nvme0n1, and the enclosure will typically be named sda. Basically, look out for whatever isn't nvme0n1. Type the following command: sudo dd if=/dev/nvme0n1 of=/dev/sda conv=sync status=progress Wait for it to complete. This will depend on the size of your Steam Deck's SSD.

That's it! Now you can replace the SSD in your Steam Deck with the new one.

