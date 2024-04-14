If you just purchased one of the best Wi-FI routers, you’ll want to make sure you pick the right settings to get the most out of it. Some routers choose default settings that favor compatibility over performance, and could cost you real speed. You could also optimize your Wi-Fi settings to avoid congestion from neighbors and help you get all the internet speed you pay for. There are also basic security settings that everyone should configure.

Most new routers will guide you through basic settings to get you started. But once you get through those, there are still some settings you should consider. Different brands will label their settings in slightly different ways, but most routers stick to a familiar website-like or app-like design.

Set a new admin password

When setting up your router for the first time, you were likely asked to enter an administrator password. You'll need this password to log in to your router. This password is often printed on the bottom of the router, so if you want to prevent others from changing your router settings, you should change this password.

If you weren’t prompted to change your password when you first logged into your router, you can do so manually by navigating to your router's Administration options. Make sure you don’t forget this password, or you may lose access to your router settings unless you factory reset the router.

Configure your Wi-Fi network

One of the first things most people want to configure is their Wi-Fi SSID. The SSID is the name of the Wi-Fi network that is shown to anyone looking for Wi-Fi connections in your area. Many routers let you hide your SSID, but you will need to manually enter it on each client device if you do this.

An option called Smart Connect allows the router to combine all of its bands under a single Wi-Fi name. That means you don't need to choose between 2.4GHz or 5GHz when you're connecting, and the router will just assign the fastest available connection to your device. For most people, leaving this on is the best option since it simplifies the network, but if you have a device that isn't playing nice with the 5GHz band, it could lead to congestion issues. This will mostly impact older tech, however.

It’s up to you how serious your SSID should be, but you should always take your password and security seriously. After setting your SSID, configure a password that’s not easy to guess. Include capital letters and numbers, and avoid using common words or names.

You should also be using modern security protocol, such as WPA2 or newer. WPA3 is more secure than WPA2, but only newer devices support WPA3. If your router supports it, WPA2 + WPA3 is the best option if your router supports it. If you want to use WPA3, some routers let you create an IoT or guest network that can keep those older devices separated while still allowing them access to the internet.

Some higher-end routers even allow you to create multiple wireless networks using a single router. For most people, this is a guest or IoT network option, though some routers allow users to create multiple wireless networks.

Guest networks give devices internet access, but prevent them from accessing the local network. IoT networks are similar, though they usually stick to 2.4GHz and may use a lower form of security. If a device with malware or unpatched security vulnerabilities connects to your network, keeping them isolated on a guest or IoT network puts a barrier between your personal devices and the compromised device.

Configure your wireless hardware

One of the main reasons people get a new router is to improve speed. Unfortunately, many routers aren’t configured for performance by default and may have some settings geared toward compatibility and coverage instead. Some of these settings will only be available in a separate advanced settings panel, depending on your router.

First, see how many other wireless networks are in your area. If you live in an apartment building, you may see several wireless networks from your phone. All of these networks compete for bandwidth on a handful of wireless bands, so finding a band with as little traffic as possible can have a big impact on speed. Most routers will scan channels automatically when they power on, but they don't always get it right.

If you download an app like Wi-Fi Analyzer, you can see which channels have the most congestion in your area. You can choose a different channel if your router is also on a congested channel.

You may see an option for DFS channels. This refers to a chunk of 5GHz spectrum used by RADAR at an airport. If you’re far enough away from one, you can use that spectrum for your 5GHz connection, which is often congestion-free. The only issue is that some older Wi-Fi devices won’t be able to connect to DFS channels. If you have a tri-band router, you can set one of your 5GHz bands to use DFS and leave the other on standard channels to maximize compatibility.

Next, you need to pick the width of the channel. Wi-Fi 6 routers can use channel widths of 20MHz, 40MHz, 80MHz, and 160MHz with 320MHz available on Wi-Fi 7 routers. These wider bands allow for higher speeds with an 80MHz Wi-Fi 6 connection at 5GHz offering up to 1201Mbps while 160MHz takes that up to 2402Mbps. The only problem is that a narrower band can have better coverage, so if your internet isn’t all that fast, it could be worth the trade-off. Also, some routers can only do 160MHz if DFS is enabled.

You may see an option for OFDMA and MU-MIMO. OFDMA stands for orthogonal frequency-division multiple access and is a Wi-Fi 6 technology that can split the wireless signal in order to avoid congestion. MU-MIMO allows for multiple simultaneous connections to the router, keeping speeds higher when multiple devices are connected. Unless these settings are causing issues with your devices, you may as well leave them enabled.

Internet configuration

If you have a modem or ONT for your incoming internet connection, getting your router online can be as simple as plugging the Ethernet cable from the incoming connection into the WAN internet port on the router. By default, most routers will assign an IP address and start working right away.

A handful of internet providers still require the customer to sign in with a username and password to get access. This is more common on satellite and DSL providers, which are becoming less common these days. If you need to sign in to your internet connection, look for an option for Internet settings, also sometimes called WAN settings. Look for an option that says Internet connection type, and use the settings provided by your ISP to sign in.

Once you get connected to the internet, it’s a good idea to head into the administration settings for your router and check for firmware updates. Some routers will notify you with a popup, but to be sure, you can check from within the software. Installing an update can take several minutes, so be prepared for a little offline time.

Finally, if you’re connecting your router to an existing wired network you have set up in your home, you may want to set it to AP mode. By default, your router will be in Router mode, which means it will handle assigning IPs to your devices and managing their connections. By selecting AP mode, your existing network will handle the connections. This can help avoid connection issues in games and could help simplify network management. Keep in mind that using AP mode can disable some router features.

VPN setup on your router

Some routers support VPN connections with both server and client modes. Setting up a VPN server allows you to connect to your home network when you’re away. This will require a bit of configuration and may require you to use a service to get a static IP address. Some VPN providers and ISPs also offer static IPs. This allows you to connect from the internet to your home network, which can be handy for getting files from your local network while you’re away, or just adding a layer of security to a public connection.

Most people, however, will be more interested in a VPN client. A VPN client allows you to connect your router to a VPN service, like one of the best VPN providers. Depending on the software, you’ll be able to select specific devices to connect through the VPN. If you want to use a VPN on your devices but don’t want to mess with configuring each one individually, setting up a VPN on your router can save some time.

To set up a VPN, you can either use a built-in tool to get connected, or you can download a VPN configuration from your provider and add it to the router. Depending on the router, you’ll have access to multiple VPN protocols. Some routers have faster protocols like WireGuard available, but many will stick with OpenVPN. Keep in mind that you’ll likely give up some internet speed by connecting through a VPN all the time.

Should you use the router app?

When it comes to software, some routers give you vastly different levels of access. Asus, TP-Link Archer, and Netgear Nighthawk, for example, give you numerous options through the web browser interface, but accessing them can be a bit of a pain. These manufacturers also offer Android and iOS apps that make accessing common settings quicker and easier. In fact, many of these providers make the app the best way to configure parental controls.

Some routers, like Eero and Nest Wifi, only allow you to use the app for control and configuration. With Eero, it’s the Eero app that provides access to a selection of options that most users will appreciate with very few ways to screw things up. Nest Wifi uses the Google Home app and similarly simplifies settings. For the average user, these apps provide plenty of resolution for their needs. However, they can also be frustrating to more advanced users.

Even if you use the web browser for most of your settings, though, a router app is still worth having installed for quick and easy access. It can even make remote management easy if you create an account. If it’s your first time setting up a router, starting out with the app is a great way to get started without getting overwhelmed by options.