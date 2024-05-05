When you use a wireless router to access the internet, you are basically transferring and receiving data by converting it into radio signals. Unless properly secured, this form of communication leaves devices wide open to be spied upon, and hackers can steal potentially sensitive information whenever you send or view it. The best way to keep your wireless connections safe is with encryption, and currently WPA2 is one of the best options available.

What is WPA2?

WPA2, short for “Wireless Protected Access 2,” is a security protocol that encrypts data as it passes through a router. This system uses a powerful 256-bit encryption key to make sure would-be hackers can’t spy on you. WPA2’s encryption, also known as the Advanced Encryption System (AES), is so secure that even the United States government uses it to keep classified data, well, classified.

As you might have already guessed, WPA2 is more advanced than its predecessors, Wireless Protected Access (WPA) and Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP). However, this extra layer of security comes at a cost because WPA2 requires more processing power than WPA and WEP. Moreover, older devices aren’t compatible with WPA2. You don’t need the latest (or most expensive) router, but if the age of your router is preventing you from securing your Wi-Fi with the protocol, you might want to consider replacing it to keep your data safe. Most routers well over a decade old probably need replacing, anyway.

In 2018, the Wi-Fi Alliance certified the latest version of Wireless Protected Access, WPA3. Like WPA2, WPA3 improves on what came before, but since it is relatively new, this protocol isn’t as widely utilized. While WPA3 is currently the most advanced and secure Wi-Fi encryption protocol available, WPA2 is far more common.

How to check if your router is already running WPA2

Before you start configuring your router to use WPA2, first make sure that it’s even necessary. As previously stated, older routers can’t run WPA2, and some modern routers don't support it, either. Always double-check your router’s documentation to see if it can support WPA2. If your router is WPA2-compliant, then it’s time to move on to the next step: checking if you even need to configure your router. Many routers use WPA2 right out of the box, and if yours is one of them, then that's gret news - your data is already protected.

Here’s how to make sure WPA2 is encrypting your Wi-Fi on PC:

Click on the Wi-Fi symbol in your taskbar. Highlight the router you use. Click Properties. Scroll down to the Properties section. Your router’s encryption type should be next to Security type.

If you own a Mac, follow these steps instead:

Press the Option key. Click on the Wi-Fi icon in your toolbar. Scroll down until you find the encryption type.

If you would rather check the settings with your Android phone, use the following instructions:

Swipe down from the top of your phone, and tap on the name of your router. On the tab that pops up, tap Details. Tap the Settings button (the cog symbol) next to your router. The encryption type should be next to Security.

iOS devices can’t tell you what security your router uses; only PCs, macOS computers, and Android devices can do it. If your wireless property window says your encryption is “WPA2” or “WPA2-PSK,” you don’t have to configure your router.

How to activate WPA2 on your router

If your router isn’t already using WPA2, and you want to use the protocol to start protecting your data, you can activate it by rooting around in the device’s settings. However, in order to access these settings, you need to connect to your router via a browser. To do this, start by looking for your router’s dedicated website. You can usually find the address in your device’s documentation. If you can’t find it, you will instead need to use the router’s IP address. You can usually find these numbers on a sticker on the underside of the router, but if you can’t, you can learn the IP address by using your computer.

Here’s how you find your IP address with a PC:

Type Control Panel into the search bar of your computer’s taskbar. Click on the Control Panel icon. Click View network status and tasks, underneath Network and Internet. Select your router, next to Connections. Click the Details button. The IP address will be listed next to IPv4 Default Gateway.

And here’s how you find your IP address with a Mac:

Click the Apple menu icon. Select System Settings. Click Network. Click Wi-Fi, then the Details button next to your router’s network. Scroll down to find the IP address.

Once you have your router’s settings website or the device’s IP address, you’re finally ready to configure the encryption protocol.

Here’s how you can get WPA2 up and running on your router:

Connect to the internet with your router. Make sure your router’s firmware is up-to-date. If it isn’t, install the latest update – some routers need firmware patches to run WPA2 encryption. Open the web browser of your choice and use either the URL or IP address to visit the router’s page. Enter your login credentials. Unless you changed them or are listed otherwise on the router’s sticker, the username should be “admin”, and the password should be “password”. Go to your router’s Wireless Security page. Depending on the manufacturer and website, these could be listed under labels such as Wireless, Wireless Settings, Security, or Wireless Security. Refer to your router’s documentation or technical support website for help. Change your security type to WPA2 or WPA2-PSK. Depending on the website’s layout, you might need to check a box, use a drop-down menu, or both. Make sure the encryption is set to AES. Depending on the router’s manufacturer and website, you might have to do this manually by checking another box or using another drop-down menu. The website might ask you to create a password. If it does, create a strong one you can easily memorize. Finalize the changes by clicking the Save or Apply button, whichever is applicable. You might need to reconnect to your router afterward.

After your router is configured to run WPA2 encryption, you will be able to wirelessly explore the internet with peace of mind.