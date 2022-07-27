How to connect the Apple Pencil 2 to a compatible iPad

The Apple Pencil 2, when compared to the first-gen model, is a smarter and more modern-looking stylus that works with higher-end iPads. It ditches the wired pairing and charging mechanism and switches to a more futuristic, magnetic one. If you have plans to buy an iPad and an Apple Pencil 2, make sure you’re getting the right pair. That’s because iPads which support the first-gen model aren’t compatible with the second-gen one, and vice versa. Here’s how to connect the Apple Pencil 2 to a compatible iPad.

List of iPads that supports the Apple Pencil 2

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3

iPad Pro 11-inch 3

iPad Pro 11-inch 2

iPad Pro 11-inch 1

iPad Air 5

iPad Air 4

iPad Mini 6

Connect the Apple Pencil 2 to a compatible iPad

Enable Bluetooth on your iPad through the Control Center or Settings app.

Place the flat side of the Apple Pencil 2 on the right edge of the iPad (if you’re using it in portrait orientation).

The Apple Pencil 2 will magnetically stick to the iPad’s edge.

Right after it attaches to the iPad, it automatically pairs itself to your iPad. An Apple Pencil banner will flicker for a second.

The banner will then stabilize and the Pencil’s battery percentage will appear momentarily. That’s the indication that the Pencil has successfully connected to the iPad.

Voila! You can now start using your Apple Pencil with your iPad. If you need to recharge the Pencil, just let it attach to the iPad’s edge in the same manner.

Unlike the Apple Pencil 1, you don’t need to stick this smart stylus in the iPad’s port to connect, pair, or charge it. The magnetic edge works as a universal mechanism for pairing and recharging. It’s also a convenient way to store the Pencil when not in use.

Which iPad model are you using with the Apple Pencil 2? Let us know in the comments section below.