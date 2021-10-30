Sometimes we need to connect our computers to a bigger screen. Here's how to easily connect your Apple Mac to a TV, with a cable or wirelessly.

Macs are Apple's personal computer lineup — iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more. They offer great capabilities that rivals, in some cases, find hard to catch up with. Protecting your MacBook Pro with a case will only make it last longer, so make sure to buy one if you haven't yet. Whether we want to present a Keynote or watch a movie, we sometimes need to connect our computers to a bigger screen. Here's how to easily connect an Apple Mac to a TV, both wirelessly or with a cable.

How to connect a Mac to a TV

Wirelessly

To connect your Mac to a TV wirelessly, you would need to have an Apple TV. If you do, here are the steps you need to follow:

Make sure both your Mac and Apple TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and Apple ID.

Click on the Control Center button in the menu bar on your Mac.

button in the menu bar on your Mac. Click on Screen Mirroring .

. There you should find your Apple TV's name in the list of available devices. Click on it.

Voila! Your Mac's screen will magically appear on the TV.

With a cable

To connect your Mac to a TV with a cable, you would need to have an HDMI cable. If you do, here are the steps you need to follow:

Connect the HDMI cable to the respective port on your Mac. If your Mac doesn't have an HDMI port, then you will need to get a separate dongle, dock, or adapter.

Once you connect the Mac to the TV using the HDMI cable, both video and audio outputs should come through the TV screen and its speakers.

Voila! You will be able to watch your favorite shows and movies on your TV, as long as the HDMI cable remains connected to both devices at all times.

Do you usually mirror your Mac screen wirelessly or through a cable? Let us know in the comments section below.