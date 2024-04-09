A modem's primary purpose is to fetch the signal from your ISP (internet service provider) and communicate with the servers that make up the internet over a coaxial cable. It then carries this information over to your router, which in turn enables communication between your devices by transferring data between them.

While modern router-modem combos conveniently combine the functionality of both devices, a separate router and modem setup is still common. If you're setting up your home or office network for the first time and don't know how to bridge these two devices, this guide will help you out.

How to Connect a Router to a Modem

Before we get started, make sure that you have a coaxial and Ethernet cable on hand. These should be included with your modem and router, but if not, they can be easily found online or at your local hardware store. Once you have both of these cables, follow along to set up your modem and router.

Grab the coaxial cable and plug it into the wall outlet for cable internet. Most homes should already have this outlet preinstalled. If not, you'll have to call your ISP and ask them to install it for you. At that point, you will have to pay the installation fee. Some older models may also use a DSL cable instead of coaxial. With the modem unplugged, connect the other end of the coax cable to the port on the modem. Source: Arris Connect the power cord to your modem, and plug the AC adapter into a nearby electrical outlet. If your modem doesn't power on automatically, you'll have to find the power button and turn it on. Grab the Ethernet cable and plug it into the Ethernet port on your modem. With your router unplugged, connect the other end of the Ethernet cable to your router's WAN port. This port will be a different color from the other Ethernet ports on your router. Connect the power cord to the AC adapter port on your router, and plug the other end of the cord into a nearby electrical outlet. The router should power up on its own. When the lights on both your router and modem are turned on, try connecting to the Wi-Fi network with your phone.

If you have a desktop computer, connect it directly to the router via an Ethernet cable. This will give you a more stable and faster connection compared to Wi-Fi. The lower latency helps a lot, especially if you plan on playing games online.

The network name and password can be found at the bottom of the router or in the manual. We highly recommend changing these credentials as soon as you can for security purposes.

How to configure your Wi-Fi router settings

If you want to set up a guest network, change Wi-Fi credentials, or block certain devices from accessing the internet, you'll need to access your router's web interface. We have a guide on how to log in to your router, which will help you get the right software and login credentials.

After logging in, changing your router's default password is the first thing you should do. Make sure you use a strong password with at least 8 characters and a combination of letters and numbers. After that, you can use the web interface to set parental controls, view connected devices, prioritize devices, or update the router's firmware. All routers are different, so you'll have to consult the manual for most of these changes.

Wrapping up

If you can't access the internet after connecting your router to the modem, try resetting the router. Nearly all routers have a recessed reset button that you can access by inserting a pin into the hole to press the button. After everything is good, make sure to check your internet speed test.