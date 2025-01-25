We all need more and more storage space for our digital files, but you don't always have to dive straight in to a consumer NAS with expensive hard drives. You can take an old SSD or even a flash drive and turn it into a small network drive to get you on your self-storage journey. That's possible because the best Wi-Fi routers have a USB port on them which can be used as a host device for things like USB modems, but also for storage drives. It's also fairly straightforward to enable in your router settings, so let's dive in.

What you'll need

Setting up centralized storage on your router is fairly straightforward

Close

Adding an old SSD to a router to create a network drive that all your devices can connect to is a quick way to reduce your reliance on cloud services. Many consumer routers have a USB port for connecting certain devices, including USB drives.

Here's what you'll need to turn an old SSD into a network drive connected to your router:

An old SSD, either SATA or NVMe is fine

A USB enclosure for the SSD

OR an external SSD

A USB cable with the right ends for your SSD enclosure and router (usually USB-A to USB-C)

A router with a USB port

If you're using an old internal SSD, once your enclosure arrives, mount the SSD inside according to the manual and connect it to your computer once so that you can format it. You'll want to check the file format compatibility for your particular router model, but most will support FAT32 or NTFS.