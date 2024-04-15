One of the most powerful aspects of the Steam Deck is the wide variety of tasks that it can accomplish, including being used as a desktop replacement. It's also compatible with a huge range of peripherals, and can be used to play many non-Steam games from other launchers, like those found on the Epic Games Store. It can also be used to play games in virtual reality (VR) using the Meta Quest 2 or 3, with a third-party app called Immersed. It's worth mentioning that this won't work for VR games, but it does let you play 2D games on a large virtual screen.

Requirements to connect the Steam Deck to the Meta Quest 2 or 3

You only need one app

(Strongly recommended) A keyboard and mouse: Installing any non-game apps on the Steam Deck is much easier with a physical keyboard and mouse, especially for creating the necessary accounts or typing in login details. You can use the virtual keyboard on the Steam Deck by holding the Steam key and pressing X, but it is slightly more awkward.

(Necessary) An internet connection: You'll need a connection to the internet to download the required files to both your Steam Deck and Meta Quest, and to sign in to the Immersed app once installed. As this method uses a wireless connection, you'll also want a router with a stable and fast Wi-Fi signal.

Meta Quest 2 $200 $250 Save $50 The Meta Quest 2 is an entry-level VR headset that can work as a stand-alone unit or connected to a PC. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Meta Quest 3 The Meta Quest 3 is the best consumer level VR headset around, with plenty of games, hand-tracking, and the ability to be used with SteamVR to play all your favorite VR games. $500 at Best Buy $500 at Amazon

How to connect a Meta Quest headset to the Steam Deck

It requires a third-party app called Immersed

Connecting the Meta Quest 2 or 3 to the Steam Deck is a short process, but it does come with a couple of caveats. This method only works in desktop mode, so you have to run your games from there or the output to the headset will stop. It also only works for 2D games, so you won't be able to play any SteamVR titles.

1. Press the Steam button and scroll down to power, then select Switch to Desktop Mode.

2. Alternatively, hold the power button and select Switch to Desktop Mode.

3. Once in Desktop Mode, open a browser and download Immersed.

4. While the Immersed website is open, click on Account to sign up for an account. We recommend using Facebook login, as you will be using it with a Meta headset.

5. Navigate to the Downloads folder on your Steam Deck, double-click on the Immersed file, then select Execute and Continue.

6. Sign in to your Immersed account when prompted.

Now that everything is ready on the Steam Deck, pick up your Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3 and put it on to continue.

Install Immersed on the Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3

Linking everything together

Now it's time to put on your VR headset and get the Immersed app installed and paired to the one running on your Steam Deck.

1. Power on your Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3 headset and place it on your head.

2. Navigate to the Meta Quest store and type in Immersed.

3. Select Install, and wait for it to finish. The app is around 275 MB, so make sure your headset has enough free space to download it.

4. Launch the Immersed app once it finishes installing.

5. The app will show you a brief tutorial about its capabilities and how to connect.

6. Click on Add Computer on the Meta Quest.

7. Enter your Username and pairing code to mirror the Steam Deck's screen on the Meta Quest.

While staying in desktop mode, launch the Steam app to access your games and play them on the Meta Quest's display.

Enjoy having a larger screen to play Steam Deck games on

Now all you need to figure out is what game to play on the virtual screen you just created. Maybe you'll find something in our favorite games for Steam Deck, or with a little bit more effort, you can enjoy emulated consoles on your futuristic setup. It's just a shame that you need a third-party workaround to use a Meta Quest headset with the Steam Deck. Valve added Steam Link support to the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro in November 2023, but the app from the Meta Quest store won't work with the Steam Deck. Maybe a future update could enable them to link up, but as the Steam Deck isn't really powerful enough for VR experiences we're not sure it will happen.