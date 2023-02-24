Apple Watches are packed with health-related sensors and other advanced technologies. And while many people perceive this smartwatch solely as a fitness-tracking wearable, it's actually much more than just that. Whether you have the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max or older models, you can take advantage of some tight ties that connect these two device types. These include the ability to use your Apple Watch to control the camera on your iPhone remotely. Below are the steps you need to follow to utilize this offering.
- Launch the built-in Camera Remote app on your Apple Watch.
- Your Apple Watch will then automatically launch the iPhone's Camera app and act as a viewfinder for it, showing you a live preview of what it'll capture.
- By default, the Shutter button includes a 3-second timer, giving you enough time to tap the button and then lower your wrist to pose naturally for the shot.
- To record a video, simply tap and hold on to the Shutter button.
- If you'd like to zoom in or out, then simply rotate the Apple Watch's Digital Crown.
- To view what you've captured, launch the Photos app on your iPhone as you would normally do.
- If you want to disable the timer or pick between the front and rear iPhone cameras, then click on the 3-dot menu next to the Shutter button on your Apple Watch.
- This will reveal a list of options, including the ability to toggle the flashlight, Live Photo, and HDR.3 Images
Being able to control the iPhone's camera with the Apple Watch remotely allows you to be further creative when taking photos of yourself. You can just erect your iPhone a few meters away from you and trigger the shutter button through the Apple Watch on your wrist. This way, you won't have to rely on timers or rush to pose before it's too late.
