Chances are you have come across a situation where you’re required or requested to send something to someone in the form of a portable document format, otherwise known as a PDF. When the file in question contains photos, maybe even a screenshot of a template or form, you probably have it saved to your iPhone as a JPG. Don’t worry because it’s pretty simple to convert a standard image file to an Adobe PDF right from your phone, no software or third-party apps needed.

How to convert a picture to a PDF on iPhone in Photos

You can choose a photo right from the Photos app and save it to Files as a PDF in a few easy steps.

Open the iPhone Photos app. Search for the photo you want to turn into a PDF. Open it then tap the Share icon on the bottom, left. Scroll down and select Print. Place two fingers over the preview of the photo to expand and zoom in. This will open the photo a second time (it will enlarge). Now, you’re in a PDF viewer. Close Select the Share icon on the bottom left again. Scroll down and select Save to Files. (You can rename it first if desired). Go to Files on your iPhone. (If you can’t find the folder, pull down from the top of the iPhone and type “Files” then select). You will see the file there. Select it. It is now saved as a PDF. If you send the file to someone, they will receive it as a PDF. Close

How to convert a picture to a PDF on iPhone in Files

Alternatively, you can first save the photo file to Files then convert it within that folder.

Select the photo you want to convert to a PDF from your Photos library. Select the Share icon on the bottom, left. Scroll down and select Save to Files. Select Save again. Close Now go to Files on your iPhone. (If you can’t find the folder, pull down from the top of the iPhone and type “Files” then select). Find the image in your Files and long press it. Select Quick Actions to get the drop-down menu. Select Create PDF. The image is now saved as a PDF. Close

How to convert multiple pictures to PDFs on iPhone in Files

If you have multiple images you want to make into PDFs, you can do this much the same way from the Files app.

Once all the photos are in your Files following the instructions above, open the Files app. Tap the More button (circle with the three dots) at the top, right of the page. Tap Select. Close You will see circles appear over all the files. Select all the photos you want to convert in this batch by tapping in the circles of the desired ones. Once they are all selected, select the More button (circle with three dots in the middle) at the bottom, right. Choose Create PDF. PDFs will be created from all the files you selected. Close

Why create PDFs from images?

There are a variety of reasons you might want to create a PDF from an image saved to one of the latest iPhones. If you have a form you want someone to fill out, for example, you can take a screenshot of it from the website and turn it into a PDF they can work on. You don’t have to wait until you get back to the office or to your computer to convert it: you can do it on the fly from your iPhone. Maybe you want to add an image to a larger PDF document, in which case, you can convert it really easily.

PDFs are ideal because they can be shared and opened in various apps and on all types of operating systems, from mobile devices to computers. Even if you convert a photo to a PDF, it should still retain its quality and formatting.

While JPGs are the most common photo type and the default when taking pics with an iPhone (PNG for screenshots), you can also convert other image types to PDFs right from any of the latest iPhones, including bot PNG and TIFF files. Once you have the document on your iPhone, learn how to sign it if that’s something that’s needed, allowing you to fully complete the process right from the device while you’re on the go.