XDA Basics: How to copy and paste on a Mac
Macs are powerful productivity tools, thanks to macOS and the M1 Chip in recent devices. They’re capable of carrying out complex tasks, while maintaining user-friendly, relatively simplified UI and UX. And with students retuning to school now, a basic but necessary question comes up — how do you copy and paste on a Mac?
The answer to this question might be obvious to most people who own a Mac, but new users are always switching from other platforms to the Apple ecosystem. As a result, we can’t leave this question unanswered, as we know how essential copying and pasting are, especially to students doing homework and researching.
Four ways to Copy, after selecting the desired item
- Hit Command + C.
- Hit Edit then Copy from the Menu bar.
- Hold Control then Left Click, then tap Copy from the shortcut menu.
- Right Click, then tap Copy from the shortcut menu.
Four ways to Cut, after selecting the desired item
- Hit Command + X.
- Hit Edit then Cut from the Menu bar.
- Hold Control then Left Click, then tap Cut from the shortcut menu.
- Right Click, then tap Cut from the shortcut menu.
Four ways to Paste
- Hit Command + V.
- Hit Edit then Paste from the Menu bar.
- Hold Control then Left Click, then tap Paste from the shortcut menu.
- Right Click, then tap Paste from the shortcut menu.
Two ways to Paste and Match Style
- Hit Option + Shift + Command + V.
- Hit Edit then Paste and Match Style from the Menu bar.
Bonus tricks
- You can drag and drop the selected item from one to place to another, instead of using Copy/Paste.
- With Universal Clipboard, you can copy one item from your iPhone/iPad and paste it on your Mac, and vice versa. Your Bluetooth and WiFi have to be on, on both devices, and they should be in close proximity. You don’t need to be connected to the internet for this to work. If it doesn’t work, make sure you’re signed into the same Apple ID on both devices. Handoff, which Universal Clipboard is part of, should be turned on in device settings by default.