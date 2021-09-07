XDA Basics: How to copy and paste on a Mac

Macs are powerful productivity tools, thanks to macOS and the M1 Chip in recent devices. They’re capable of carrying out complex tasks, while maintaining user-friendly, relatively simplified UI and UX. And with students retuning to school now, a basic but necessary question comes up — how do you copy and paste on a Mac?

The answer to this question might be obvious to most people who own a Mac, but new users are always switching from other platforms to the Apple ecosystem. As a result, we can’t leave this question unanswered, as we know how essential copying and pasting are, especially to students doing homework and researching.

Four ways to Copy, after selecting the desired item

Hit Command + C.

Hit Edit then Copy from the Menu bar.

Hold Control then Left Click, then tap Copy from the shortcut menu.

Right Click, then tap Copy from the shortcut menu.

Four ways to Cut, after selecting the desired item

Hit Command + X.

Hit Edit then Cut from the Menu bar.

Hold Control then Left Click, then tap Cut from the shortcut menu.

Right Click, then tap Cut from the shortcut menu.

Four ways to Paste

Hit Command + V.

Hit Edit then Paste from the Menu bar.

Hold Control then Left Click, then tap Paste from the shortcut menu.

Right Click, then tap Paste from the shortcut menu.

Two ways to Paste and Match Style

Hit Option + Shift + Command + V.

Hit Edit then Paste and Match Style from the Menu bar.

Bonus tricks