Samsung's One UI software has seen a lot of changes over the years, and it has become one of the best Android skins out there in 2023. It packs a long list of features that can make your life easier, but did you know that you can automate a lot of system functions to make your phone work for you? That's right, you can use Samsung's Modes and Routines feature to make automate a bunch of system functions and make your phone play by your rules.

Samsung's Modes and Routines — introduced with the One UI 5.1 version — are essentially an extension of Bixby Routines that we've had for quite some time now. These features, however, have nothing to do with Bixby and are customizable, so you can take advantage of these without bringing Samsung's infamous assistant into the picture. I've been using modes and routines on Samsung phones since it came out, and they're very easy to create and customize. If you're new to the world of Samsung phones and are wondering how to make the most of your devices, then here's everything you need to know about Modes and Routines on Samsung devices, including guides to help you get started. Lets's dive in!

Creating Modes in Samsung Galaxy phones

Modes on Samsung phones can be used to play around with a bunch of system settings or change a few of them at once by enabling a particular mode. Enabling the "Sleep" mode, for instance, can be customized to activate DND, enable greyscale and Eye comfort shield, and even toggle Power saving. You can customize these preset settings or even add more to ensure the right settings are triggered when you enable a particular mode. This eliminates the need to hunt for different settings and tweak a bunch of them individually, especially if you use them repeatedly on a daily basis.

What I also love about the Modes is that they can also be triggered automatically based on the time, location, or when some present conditions are met. For example, my custom "Work" mode is scheduled to go live at 10:30 AM on weekdays, and it automatically triggers a bunch of settings in my Galaxy S23 when the time condition is met. It also reverts all the settings when the mode ends at 7 PM, so the device goes back to its normal without my intervention. Here's how you can customize or create modes on your Samsung Galaxy phone:

Open Settings and tap Modes and Routines. Ensure you've selected the Modes option from the bottom. Tap on any preset mode and hit the Start button. You'll be able to customize the settings if it's your first time enabling the mode or see a "Turn on" button to just want to enable it right now, irrespective of the preset conditions.

4 Images Close

Alternatively, you can also create an entirely new mode with your own parameters for an activity that's not listed by default. Here's a step-by-step guide detailing how I created a custom "Work" mode for my Galaxy S23:

Scroll down to find the Add mode option within the Modes and Routines page. Enter the Mode name, customize its icon and color, and hit Done to move on. Add conditions and choose settings to trigger or change when the mode is active on the next page. 3 Images Close I've set my Work mode to activate and end at 10 AM and 7 PM, respectively, on weekdays. It automatically enabled DND, but it allows calls from select contacts and notifications from WhatsApp. The mode is also set to restrict apps, reduce all media volumes and ringtones, and enable Greyscale. 2 Images Close

That's just one of the many custom modes I've created on my Galaxy S23, so feel free to explore different preset modes or just create one from scratch based on your activities. Creating custom modes ensures your phone automatically triggers certain system settings and functions that you'd otherwise manually enable every day. It'll save you a lot of time and effort, so you can go about whatever it is that you are doing without having to fiddle with your phone.

Creating Routines in Samsung Galaxy phones

Routines in One UI 5.1, previously known as Bixby Routines, are Samsung's take on third-party IFTTT (If This Then That). This particular feature lets you automate actions by setting trigger conditions. For instance, the Streaming video routine is triggered when you open YouTube or any other media app. It'll automatically enable Wi-Fi, toggle Dolby Atmos, and even enable DND to ensure the notifications don't get in your way while watching a video. You can also trigger a routine when one of the modes you created in the above step is activated. Here's how to use default routines on Samsung Galaxy phones.

Open Settings and tap Modes and Routines. Ensure you've selected the Routines option from the bottom. Hit the Discover button on the top (denoted by a compass icon) to check out all the default routines. 2 Images Close Select the All routines button and pick the one you like. Press the Save button at the bottom after reviewing the conditions and actions. 3 Images Close

If you don't fancy the default routines, then you can also create your own using the step highlighted below. I'll show you how I've one that automatically launches the Sony Headphones app when I connect my WF-1000XM4 earbuds.

Follow the first two steps from above to enter the Routines page. Hit the + icon on the top to see a new page that'll let you add a trigger condition and a corresponding action. I've set it to trigger when I connect a Bluetooth device which, in this case, happens to be the WF-1000XM4 earbuds. The corresponding action is set to open Sony's Headphones app, which allows me to tweak the Ambient Sound Control. 3 Images Close

I've created several others to automate a bunch of daily routines, and they've been really useful so far.

Automating your Samsung phone with Modes and Routines

And that's how easy it is to customize or create Modes and Routines on a Samsung Galaxy device. It's easily among the most underrated Samsung features, as I don't see a lot of Samsung users taking advantage of it. The fact that I automate a bunch of daily routines with just a few taps is an absolute no-brainer for me, and I hope this tutorial helps you make your lives easier. I personally use these features on my Galaxy S23, but you'll find them on pretty much all modern Samsung flagships running One UI 5.1 or above. I'll leave links to buy a few of them below.