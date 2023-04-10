Samsung's One UI 5.0 software added a bunch of cool features to Galaxy devices. One of them is the ability to create custom stickers on your phone that lets you easily create some fun stickers which you can add to customize photos or send as an image to others over messaging apps. Creating custom stickers on your Galaxy device is quite simple, but you may have some trouble getting started or finding the option itself. Here's a step-by-step guide explaining how to create custom stickers on Galaxy devices.

You'll need one of the newer Samsung Galaxy devices that are running One UI 5.0 or above for this feature to work. Also, we used a Galaxy S23 to showcase the steps for this post, but they should be similar on all Galaxy devices running on One UI 5.0 and above.

The custom stickers that you create on your Galaxy phones can be saved and pasted on as many photos as you want. Here's how you can create them:

Open the gallery app on your Galaxy smartphone and pick the image you want to edit, and add a sticker on. Select the pencil icon from the menu at the bottom, and then select the emoji icon to see the sticker option. Choose the stickers option and then select the second icon that looks like Samsung's Gallery app icon to create custom stickers. 4 Images Close Now, hit the Create sticker button to browse the Gallery for the image which has the object or the person you want as a sticker. After that, select the free-form if you want a custom sticker of a particular subject, or choose the Shape options if you want a sticker as one of the preset shapes. 3 Images Close Once you select the type and extract the sticker, you'll now see an option to adjust the thickness and even the color of the outline. Select all the options and simply hit done to add it to the image you were editing. It'll also be saved within the custom sticker menu so that you can pick and add them directly to more images. Simply select the sticker of your choice to see more customization options that let you adjust the size, flip it, or even add a copy. 3 Images Close

And that's how you create custom stickers using the Samsung Gallery app. You can only use these stickers within the Gallery app to paste on other images. There's no way to export them to be elsewhere. You can, however, use the 'Lift Object' feature to pick up subjects from your image to save as a separate image with a black background. Here's how you can do that:

The lift object feature is only available on Galaxy devices running One UI 5.1 and above, meaning you'll need one of the newer Galaxy phones to use it.

Open an image of your choice in Samsung's Gallery app and simply tap and hold the subject you want as a sticker until you see a flickering animation. The app will automatically highlight the subject that it thinks you want to select, and it does a pretty good job with marking. You also see a menu with three options. You get the option to either copy your selection to the clipboard, share directly using other apps, or save it as a separate image with a black-colored background.

2 Images

Close

The 'Lift Object' method doesn't exactly let you create stickers, but you can still use it to cut out the subject from an image cleanly. It's also easy to use, so be sure to check it out. The custom stickers feature will only work on Galaxy devices that are running on One UI 5.0 and above. You can stop by our Samsung Android 13 tracker to see if the update is available for your Galaxy phone.