Google Chrome has a useful profile feature that allows you to customize your browser window theme with different colors and styles. Rather than switching laptops or other devices frequently, having a recognizable theme is very convenient if you change user profiles regularly, such as between personal and work email, or if you share a device with multiple Gmail users.

It’s also just fun to customize the browser's look and feel. There are a variety of predefined color schemes you can choose from, but did you know that you can now use generative AI to design your theme for you? By selecting your preferences for subject, style, color, and mood, you can let Google’s AI engine create a just-for-you browser experience.

Creating generative AI themes

Follow the steps below to generate a new Chrome profile theme using generative AI. Note that to use this feature, you must be logged into your Google account and over 18 years old. Additionally, Customize Chrome is only available from a computer, not a smartphone or tablet, and the generative AI features are currently only available in the US.

Open the Chrome browser on a computer. Be sure you are logged into your Google Account. Click on the + icon at the top right to open a new tab. At the bottom right of the new tab page, click on the Customize Chrome button. Close A pop-out column will appear on the right side of the window. Click on Change theme > Create with AI. Close If you don’t see the Create with AI option after clicking on Change theme, double-check that you are logged into your Google account in the browser window. Select a Subject from the drop-down menu. Choose additional preferences under the Add optional details section: Style - Choose from different art styles, such as watercolor or fantasy.

- Choose from different art styles, such as watercolor or fantasy. Mood - Choose your preferred mood, such as creative or sunny.

- Choose your preferred mood, such as creative or sunny. Color - You can choose one of the primary color options or use the color picker to select another. Click on the Create button. The AI engine will generate six theme options for you, showing a thumbnail preview of each one. Click on any of the thumbnails to make it your active theme.

Exploring theme options

Don't worry if you aren't in love with the first themes generated for you. Not only can you click on Create again to generate six additional options, but you can also try changing the selections for Subject, Style, Mood, and Color. There are over 50,000 possible combinations — even more if you use the color picker instead of one of the five presets.

Note that previously generated options aren't saved unless you apply them as a theme. Since you get a new set of generated options every time you click on Create, even with the same option settings, you won't be able to regenerate earlier designs exactly.

Saving themes

Close

If there is a generated design you want to save, you must select the theme option by clicking on it and then close the Customize Chrome panel completely using the X in the top right corner. The theme will become active and will also appear in the Your recent AI themes section when you return to the Create theme with AI tool. If you're still having trouble getting inspiration, the gallery below contains a variety of generated themes along with the settings used to create them.

Close

Make it your own

Whether you want to have a distinct profile look and feel to quickly distinguish it from other users, or you just like to have something fun to look at on your desktop, customizing your Chrome profile is an easy way to accomplish the task. And with Chrome's new generative AI features, you don't have to be Picasso to create a desktop masterpiece and find a design as unique as you are. Of course, you don't have to use AI to change Chrome to your liking. But it's good in a pinch, especially if you aren't quite sure what you want.