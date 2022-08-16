How to create a note on your locked iPad with a single Apple Pencil tap

You can create a note on your locked iPad with a single Apple Pencil tap. Here’s how!

The Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect stylus for digital illustrators using one of the great iPads as their canvas. It packs plenty of smart features that dumb styli miss out on. These include pressure sensitivity, shading support, a double-tap shortcut, and much more! What plenty of users don’t know, though, is that you can create a new note on a compatible iPad while it’s locked. Thanks to a single Apple Pencil tap, you can bring up the new note while the iPad display is still asleep. The feature is perfect for those who want to write something down in a sudden situation. Instead of manually launching the Apple Notes app, you just tap on the screen. Here’s how to enable this feature.

How to create a note with an Apple Pencil tap

Your iPad must support the Apple Pencil 2. An obvious indicator is the lack of a physical Home button.

Launch the Settings app.

Scroll down until you find the Notes section. Select it.

In the Notes section, scroll down to the bottom of the list. There you will find an Access Notes from Lock Screen option. Select it.

Choose between Always Create New Note and Resume Last Note, depending on your personal preference.

Voila! Now every time you tap on the Lock Screen with your Apple Pencil 2, a note will pop up — depending on which option you’ve selected in the previous step. The feature works even if the display off. Just tap the Apple Pencil tip on the screen, and your iPad will wake up, displaying a note.

This feature is a neat way to quickly jot down information in a time-sensitive environment. If you’re worried about people accessing your last note, you can always choose the option that always creates a new one instead.

What will you be using this feature for? Let us know in the comments section below.