How to create a Stereo Speaker Pair with Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo range makes up some of the best smart speakers you can buy, and they’re designed to be great on their own. But you don’t have to settle for just using one. They’re awesome for multi-room music. And likewise, you can pair two up and enjoy stereo audio. This is good for music and podcasts but also to give an Amazon Fire TV a bit more in the sound department. Echo smart speakers can be used to create an affordable, but good-quality home entertainment system. If the idea of using a stereo pair of Amazon Echo speakers appeals to you, here’s how to set it all up.

Before you begin

Before you begin, it goes without saying that you need two Amazon Echo speakers. You also need to have two of the same model for this to work. So, if you’re using a 3rd Gen and 4th Gen Echo Dot, like in the image above, you won’t be able to create a stereo pair.

You can create a stereo pair out of mostly whatever Echo speakers you currently have access to, it’s supported across the range. The only limitation is that the very oldest Amazon Echos don’t support the feature, but at present anything from the 2nd Gen onwards should be good to go.

As long as they’re set up and linked to your home network, you’re good. The two speakers will also need to be grouped together in the same room in your Alexa app, if they’re listed in different locations you won’t be able to select them. You’ll also need the Alexa app on your smartphone. The Windows app is more limited, so you’ll want your phone handy for this.

How to create a stereo pair with Amazon Echo

Assuming you have both Echos set up and connected to your home network the rest is easy. Grab your phone, open the Alexa app and follow these steps.

Select the Devices tab in the app. Hit the + button in the top right-hand corner. Tap on Combine speakers. Choose the bottom option for Stereo pair/subwoofer. Choose the two speakers you want to combine. Tap Next. Choose either the left or right channel for your first speaker, the app will automatically assign the other.

After a short wait, the two Echos will be paired together into a new group. Alternatively, you can instigate a stereo pair from within the settings for any of your existing Echo devices.

In this new group, you can tap on the individual speakers and change their channel if you need to. Sound will now come from both speakers at the same time. Likewise, if you ask Alexa to turn the volume up or down, once paired, both Echos will adjust in sync. But, not everything you do with your Echo supports stereo.

For example, if you ask Alexa a question, only one speaker will answer, usually the one that’s physically closest to you. Some skills are also restricted to just one speaker for audio. But mostly you would be doing this for music anyway, and in that instance, you’ll now get glorious stereo sound.