Apple's implementation of the Always-On display feature on the iPhone 14 Pro is great, but it wasn't customizable. That is, until iOS 16.2.

With the introduction of the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, Apple finally brought the highly-anticipated Always-On display feature to its smartphones. Before this implementation, the AOD feature was exclusive to recent, high-end Apple Watches. Now, your iPhone can dim the Lock Screen while still showing you important information like the time. For those unfamiliar with how it looks, the Always-On display dims the wallpaper instead of hiding it completely by default.

However, one common complaint about the iPhone's Always-On display was that it wasn't as customizable as other areas of the smartphone, like the Lock Screen. Therefore, it could look too complicated or cluttered. The good news is that you can now customize and simplify it on the iPhone 14 Pro if you're running iOS 16.2 or later. Here's how to do so.

How to customize the Always-On display on iOS

Ensure you're running iOS 16.2 or later in Settings > General > About. Launch the Settings app. Scroll down to reach the Display & Brightness section. Tap it. Scroll down to reach the Always On Display section, and click on it. Choose whether you want to show the Wallpaper and/or Notifications when the Always-On display is turned on. Voilà! It'll now look significantly simpler and won't drain as much battery power when you disable the wallpaper.

Apple allowing users to customize the Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro is a very welcome change. Many people had disabled the initial version of the feature, as it looked too distracting. Now, users can decide exactly how their iPhones look when in Always-On display mode.