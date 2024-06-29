Apple hasn't updated much in the iOS Control Center since 2017, but that is changing with the launch of iOS18 and iPadOS18 later this fall. The handy Control Center, which gives you quick access to common utilities and controls, is getting a major overhaul that lets you redesign the layout and add a lot more function at your fingertips.

Redesigned Control Center has more to offer, more easily

The iOS 18 update expands the Control Center to multiple pages which you can swipe through to access different groups of functionalities (Favorites, Music, Home, and Connectivity). There is also a new Controls Gallery containing dozens of new shortcuts and controls for popular settings. Even better, it is now much easier to modify the control center layout and functions without having to go through the Settings app.

Accessing the Control Center

To open the Control Center on an iPhone model that has FaceID, you swipe down from the top right corner of any page. On older iPhones with a Home button, you swipe up from the bottom. Either way, you can simply reverse the same action to close the Control Center.

Adding more controls from the Control Gallery

You can easily add or remove controls on your Control Center from any screen:

Open the Control Center. Tap on the + icon in the top left corner. The control icons on your screen will adjust visually in order to indicate you are in edit mode. Tap on Add a Control at the bottom of the screen to bring up the Controls Gallery. You can scroll through the various groups of controls or use the search bar to find something specific. Tap on a control in order to add it to the Control Center. To remove any control, tap on the - sign on the top left of the icon. Tap anywhere outside the Control Center to exit edit mode.

Adding a custom shortcut to any app

In addition to the predefined controls in the Control Gallery, you can create a custom shortcut to open any installed app:

Open the Control Center. Tap on the + icon in the top left corner. The control icons on your screen will adjust visually in order to indicate you are in edit mode. Tap on Add a Control at the bottom of the screen to bring up the Controls Gallery. Scroll down to tap on Open App under the Shortcuts group. Tap on the dotted square icon that is added to your Control Center. Tap on Choose to select the app you'd like to open for the shortcut. Tap anywhere outside the Control Center to exit edit mode.

Rearrange and resize your Control Center

In addition to adding or deleting controls, you can also move them around or resize the controls to optimize the layout.

To move a control, tap and hold the control icon, then drag it to the desired position.

To resize a control, tap and drag the bottom right arc to expand or contract the control shape.

Get ready to have a lot more control

The big update to Control Center is part of the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 release scheduled for this fall. If you can't wait until then to get your hands on more controls, you can download the developer beta version now.