The Home Screen on your iPhone can be made totally your own with apps, folders, wallpaper, and more set to your liking.

Many of us load multiple apps to our iPhones in addition to the ones that come preloaded, like Safari, Photos, Calculator, Clock, Camera, and more. These can often span pages and pages of app icons, which can get confusing when you’re trying to find the app you want. You can always swipe down from the middle of the screen to open up the search bar and type in the name of the app you want to find. But it’s much easier when you can simply click on the icon because you know exactly where it is.

That’s where home screen customization comes in. And it’s easy to do on all the best iPhones. Note that you can connect your iPhone, including both older models and new ones like the iPhone 14, to a computer and organize apps on the Home Screen from iTunes. But there’s an easier way to do it while lounging on the couch, watching TV, or commuting home from work on school on public transportation.

How to move apps on iPhone Home Screen

Start by cleaning the phone up by removing apps you no longer need or want. See our guide on how to uninstall an app on your iPhone for instructions if you don’t know how. From the first page of your Home Screen (or any page, for that matter), press and hold anywhere on the screen until you see all the app icons start to wiggle. You’ll also see a horizontal line at the top, left of each one, which can be used to remove it quickly. (Be careful not to tap this accidentally and inadvertently remove an app you still want. If you do, simply go back to the App Store and re-load it. Don’t worry: your data won’t be lost!) OR Alternatively, you can long-press any app and select Edit Home Screen. 2 Images Close Place your finger on the app icon and drag it to where you want it to go on the page. To move an app to another page, drag it to the edge of the screen on either the right or left, and wait. After about a second, the Home Screen will flip to the next page, where you can position it accordingly. 2 Images Close To move an app to the Dock on the bottom, which fits a maximum of four, repeat step 2 or 3, then drag an app that’s currently there to the main Home Screen, then drag the new one you want to go in its spot to the Dock. 2 Images Close

How to create folders on iPhone Home Screen

To place apps together in neat folders, follow step 2, then drag one app icon on top of the other you want to group together. Apple will either intelligently name this folder, or one will pop up for you to name. (You can also go into the folder and rename it at any time). To remove a folder, press and hold on to that folder and select Remove Folder. To remove an app from that folder, repeat step 2, open the folder, then drag one of the apps anywhere outside of the folder box. If there are only two apps, the folder will disappear altogether. If there are more than two apps, the app you chose will simply be removed from the folder and placed on its own. 3 Images Close

How to move multiple apps at once on iPhone Home Screen

You can move app icons in batches , with multiple at once. Follow steps 2 or 3 above on how to move apps.

, with multiple at once. Follow steps 2 or 3 above on how to move apps. While the app icons are wiggling, select one of the apps you want to move and start moving it.

you want to move and start moving it. At the same time, use a different finger and tap the other apps you want to move as well. They will stack on top of the first app, with a number appearing at the top, left to indicate how many apps have been selected.

you want to move as well. They will stack on top of the first app, with a number appearing at the top, left to indicate how many apps have been selected. Once you have selected them all, continue dragging them to where you want them to go.

them to where you want them to go. The apps will now appear where you want them to. 3 Images Close

Another way to customize your home screen is to add your own photo as wallpaper. See our guide on how to change the wallpaper on iPhone for simple instructions on how to do that to complete your Home Screen customization. When you swipe to the left from the first page of your Home Screen, you’ll also open up the handy Today Screen, where you can further customize the look with a series of widgets of your choice. Learn how to add and change widgets.