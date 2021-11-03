XDA Basics: How to use Dark Mode on macOS

Apple has a wide variety of computers, aimed at different people and needs. If you’re not sure which one suits your usage patterns most, make sure to check our guide on the best Macs currently available. If you decide to go for a MacBook Pro, check out our list of best MacBook Pro cases to protect it from potential damages. One of the features users had requested for years is Dark Mode. Apple finally added this feature in macOS 10.14 Mojave, back in late 2018. It’s an optional setting that switches system and supported app colors to a dark shade of gray. Here’s how to use Dark Mode on macOS.

How to use Dark Mode on macOS

Ensure that you’re running macOS 10.14 Mojave or later.

Launch the System Preferences app from Launcher, Spotlight Search, or the Apple logo menu.

Head to General, towards the top left corner.

There you will be able to choose between Light, Dark, and Auto appearances.

Light appearance heavily depends on white and other bright colors.

Dark appearance depends on dark gray and other dim colors.

Auto appearance switches between Light and Dark Modes based on your Night Shift schedule. You can change Night Shift settings in System Preferences > Displays > Night Shift.

To quickly toggle between Light and Dark appearances, you can follow the steps below:

Click on the Control Center button in the menubar.



Hit on Display.



Toggle Dark Mode on or off.



Personally, I enable Dark Mode at all times because I use my MacBook Air for at least eight hours a day, and the darker colors are easier on my eyes. Some people would rather use Light Mode always, since it’s what they’re used to and works best for them. And the third category of people use Auto Mode, which is usually scheduled to enable Light Mode during the day and Dark Mode at night.

Which of the three appearance options do you use on your Mac? Let us know in the comments section below.