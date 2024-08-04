Microsoft OneNote is a handy tool for note-taking as well as syncing ideas, images, and documents between devices. Your notes are organized in notebooks, and these can be further subdivided into pages and sections, providing a convenient way to group ideas and share them with other users. The idea is to have many notebooks, each focused on specific topics, in order to more easily find what you're looking for when you need it. Adding new notebooks is easy - a simple click of the mouse - but deleting notebooks is another story. Here are the steps to take if you do need to delete one.

One of the primary benefits of OneNote is the ability to access your notes from any device. You can create a notebook on your smartphone, edit it from your desktop computer, and then view it via web browser on a public computer. To accomplish this, all of your information is actually stored in the cloud (specifically in your OneDrive account) rather than on individual devices.

Closing is not the same as deleting

In OneNote, you have the ability to open multiple notebooks on any device, and you can also create a new notebook at any time as well. If you no longer need to use a specific notebook, you can choose to close it, and it will no longer appear in the list of notebooks on your current device. Closing the notebook, however, is not the same thing as deleting it. Even after you close it, the notebook still resides in the cloud, and all information it contains remains intact. You can reopen the notebook at any time.

Steps to delete a notebook

While it is pretty intuitive to close a OneNote notebook, it is not so obvious how to actually delete one. This is most likely an intentional safety check to keep you from accidentally deleting information you really just wanted to hide or close. You can't, in fact, actually delete a notebook from within OneNote itself (desktop app, browser app and smartphone version all included), but rather you have to go to OneDrive in order to accomplish that task. Here are the steps:

Be sure you have closed the notebook within the OneNote app on all of your devices. Go to onedrive.com on your favorite browser and log into your account. Navigate to your notebooks within the file system. Usually they are located in My Files > Documents. Once you find the notebook you'd like to delete, you can either select the button to the left of the notebook, right-click on the notebook name, or click on the three dots to the right of the notebook name. Click on Delete.

If you don't first close the notebook on all devices before deleting it, you will experience errors the next time you try to access the notebook from another device after it has been deleted.

Keeping your notes saved for you

OneNote does a great job of securing your notes and syncing them between devices, but it can be a bit confusing if you want to permanently delete a notebook all together. You might want to just close the notebook to remove it from view on your local device; but if you do actually want to delete it, now you know how.