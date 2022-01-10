XDA Basics: How to delete or deactivate your Twitter account

You’ve received a new notification, dozens actually — likes, comments, replies, direct messages, tags, follows, recommendations, views, etc. Open, dismiss, clear, ignore, mark as read, unfollow, block, delete… When does it end? Never — it just increases as your acquaintances do, unless you choose otherwise. Some of us just dislike maintaining an online social life, despite the pressures that sometimes chain us to a certain platform. It’s easy to delete your Facebook account, and it is even easier to deactivate and delete your Twitter account. Below are the detailed steps you need to follow to rid yourself of that platform.

How to delete or deactivate your Twitter account

Permanent Deletion

Twitter doesn’t offer a direct option to permanently delete your account on the platform. Instead, you have to temporarily deactivate your account. 30 days later — if you don’t log in during that time period — the company will permanently delete your account and the data associated with it. So how do you temporarily deactivate your account?

Temporary Deactivation

Whether you’re on iOS, Android, or the web, the steps you need to follow are pretty much the same.

Head to Settings and privacy.

Click on Your account.

Choose Deactivate your account.

Tap the Deactivate button.

Enter your password and confirm by clicking the Deactivate button.

Voila! Twitter will log you out and you will disappear from the platform. If you don’t log back in within 30 days, your account will be permanently deleted, and you won’t be able to restore its data.

Personally, I still use Twitter for work-related reasons. In the past, I had deleted my original account permanently — after quitting all social media platforms. I usually don’t actively check it except for when I’m hunting for news.

