How to delete or deactivate your Instagram account

Considering how easy it is to sign up for an Instagram account, you’d think it would be equally easy to delete your Instagram account, but you’d be wrong. In this post, we will cover how to delete your Instagram account permanently and how to deactivate it if you just want to take a break from Instagram for a while. We’ll also show you how to download a copy of your Instagram photos and posts if you don’t want to lose them forever.

Navigate this article:

How to permanently delete your Instagram account

As the heading suggests, this option is for those looking to permanently and irreversibly delete their Instagram account. This includes deleting all your photos, videos, comments, likes, and followers.

You can’t delete your Instagram account from within the Instagram app. And you won’t even be able to Delete it from Instagram on your mobile or desktop browser. The only way to permanently delete your Instagram account is by going to one particular page that Instagram has conveniently embedded deep within their Help Pages.

Go to this specific ‘Delete your account’ page from a mobile browser or computer. If you aren’t logged into Instagram on your browser, you will be asked to before you can delete your account. You’ll be asked to select why you want to delete your Instagram account, and Instagram will give you some alternatives just in case you change your mind. If you’re ready to go ahead and delete the Instagram account, then select the Delete {your username} button.

It takes 30-days for your account deletion request to be processed. This gives you 30 days to change your mind.

What happens to your Instagram data when you delete your account

During the 30-day deletion process, your account information is still accessible by Instagram but won’t be available to other users of Instagram.

Instagram states that it can take up to 90 days for the deletion process to be fully completed and that copies of your content could remain even after these 90 days. Instagram also states that they may keep your information for legal issues beyond your account deletion. More information about how Meta’s updated privacy policy and how Instagram uses and keeps your data can be found within their Data Policy.

How to download your Instagram pictures before deleting your Instagram account

If you want to delete your Instagram account but don’t want to lose all of your images and videos, then you can download a copy of your information. Your information can be downloaded through the Instagram app or on the Instagram browser.

Downloading your Instagram data on the mobile app:

The steps for downloading your Instagram data in the mobile app are the same for both Android and iOS devices.

Head to your profile and then tap the three lines in the top right-hand corner. Tap Your Activity and then scroll to the bottom to find the option to Download Your Information. Enter the email address where you’d like your data to be sent, and then tap Request download. You’ll then be asked for your password. Your data will be sent to the email you provided. Follow the instructions in this email to download the data.

Downloading your Instagram data from a computer or mobile browser:

To download your Instagram data using a computer or mobile browser, follow these steps.

Head to your profile by clicking your profile image in the top right-hand corner. Next, select Settings and scroll down to select Privacy and security. Scroll down the page until you find Data download, and click Request download. Enter an email address to have your data sent to, and choose whether you’d like to receive your data in HTML or JSON format. Finally, enter your Instagram password, select Request download, and your data will be on its way to your email.

How to take a break from Instagram without deleting your account

If you want to take time away from Instagram but don’t want to delete your Instagram account permanently, then you can deactivate or temporarily disable your Instagram account instead.

While your account is temporarily disabled or deactivated, Instagram will hide your photos, comments, and likes until you log back in. As with deleting your Instagram account, you can only deactivate and reactivate your account from a computer or mobile browser.

To temporarily deactivate your Instagram account:

Log in to your Instagram account on instagram.com. Click your profile picture in the top right and then select Settings. Scroll down to the bottom, and you will see the option to Temporarily deactivate/disable my account. Next, you’ll need to choose a reason for disabling your account and will then need to enter your password.

To reactivate your Instagram account, you need to log back in.

So there you have it. Now you know how to disable your Instagram account and how to delete it permanently. Remember, you will need your log-in details to do this, so if you’ve forgotten your password, you’ll need to recover it or set a new one before starting the deletion process.