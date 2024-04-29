Using your Windows desktop or laptop with dozens of unnecessary apps is never a good idea. These apps take up space, and some of them even launch at startup and hamper your computer’s performance. It’s important to review your installed apps list occasionally and get rid of specific programs that you no longer need. Whether you use Microsoft Store apps or install programs from the web, check out the tricks below to delete Windows apps in no time.

There are several ways to uninstall apps on Windows. You can either use the Start menu, the default Settings app, Control Panel, and third-party uninstallers to get the job done.

1. Uninstall apps from the Start menu

You can use the Windows Start menu to delete apps in seconds. It’s the most straightforward way to manage your Windows apps. Follow the steps below to make changes.

Press the Windows key to open the Start menu. Find an app from the Pinned list or go to the All apps menu. Right-click on an app you want to remove and select Uninstall. There are two possibilities here. If it’s a modern native app for Windows, you shall see a pop-up with This app and its related information will be removed message. Click Uninstall to confirm your decision. If it’s a classic Windows app, it takes you to the Installed apps list in the Settings app. Find an app you can to remove, click the three-dot menu beside it, and select Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

The steps to remove classic apps differ from one software to another. Some apps may convince you to revert the decision or ask you to fill up a form on the web to share a reason for deleting it. Several programs even offer an option to remove related app data during the deletion process. For example, when you delete Google Chrome, you notice an option to delete browsing data, too.

The trick above also works on default Windows apps like Get Office, Get Skype, Microsoft Photos, Money, News, Phone Companion, and more.

2. Remove Windows apps from Settings

Microsoft is slowly moving away from Control Panel to the Settings app. It’s a feature-rich app to customize and manage your Windows PC.

Press the Windows + I keys to open Settings. Select Apps from the sidebar and open Installed apps. Glance over the list of installed apps and programs on your PC. Scroll to a relevant app and click the three-dot menu beside it. Click the three-dot menu beside an app and select Uninstall.

Do you want to troubleshoot a Windows app by reinstalling it? You can head to Advanced options from the same more menu and try the Repair or Reset tools.

3. Use Control Panel to delete Windows apps

Do you still prefer the tried-and-tested Control Panel menu to manage your apps on Windows? Go through the steps below to delete Windows apps using the Control Panel.

Press the Windows key, search for Control Panel, and hit Enter. Select Uninstall a program under the Programs menu. Right-click on a program and select Uninstall.

Go through the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Repeat the same for other irrelevant apps and declutter your PC.

Clean up your Windows machine in no time

The built-in methods in Windows 11 should be good enough for the majority to delete apps. Are you still running out of space on your Windows PC, even after spring-cleaning? Check our dedicated guide to free up space on Windows. If you are looking for more apps to level up your workflow, glance over our top productivity apps for Windows.