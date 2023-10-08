After upgrading your great desktop PC or quality laptop to a new version of Windows, like the latest Windows 11, you might notice that your system isn't exactly the same as it was before. That's part of the reason that it is good practice to back up your computer before updating your software, and especially before a full OS upgrade. One thing you'll notice immediately after upgrading your Windows device is a cryptic Windows.old folder. You might be wondering what this folder is, why it appeared after updating your device, or whether you can delete it. Through this guide, we'll explain the Windows.old folder and walk you through the steps to delete it.

What is the Windows.old folder?

After upgrading your computer to a new version of Windows, your system will create a save of your previous version of Windows automatically. It's saved as a system file that can help you revert your operating system to the prior version if something isn't working as expected. This file remains on your main storage device for 10 days after upgrading, and it will be deleted after that time period expires. Within the system file is the Windows.old folder, which stores all the data needed to revert your operating system to the previous version. While this will be deleted automatically after 10 days, you can delete it at any time if you choose.

If you choose to delete your Windows.old folder, you will be deleting your system's recovery of your past operating system. Once deleted, it will be impossible to go back to the older version of Windows you were using. Only do this if you are completely certain you are content with your current version of Windows.

How to delete the Windows.old folder

The Windows.old folder is stored in your file system as a temporary file, since it will be deleted automatically after 10 days. Here's how to do it manually at any time.

Open the Settings app on your Windows device. Make sure you are on the System page and select the Storage tab. Click the Temporary files tab. Select the checkbox beside Previous version of Windows. You will only see this if you've updated your device in the last 10 days. Click Remove files to permanently delete Windows.old.

Should you delete Windows.old?

Although there's a case to be made for simply waiting out the 10-day period, there are also reasons why you might want to delete Windows.old early. If storage space is tight on your system, deleting temporary files can help free up crucial space. This applies for many kinds of temporary files, not just the Windows.old folder. There's also the fact that very few people will need to revert their version of Windows, so there's no reason to hold onto the Windows.old folder unnecessarily. Regardless of whether you choose to keep your Windows.old folder or delete it, you now know the process for removing temporary files on Windows.