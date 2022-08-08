How to disable Telegram’s “Contact joined Telegram” push notifications

I love Telegram. It’s miles ahead of WhatsApp and other instant messaging apps on the market in terms of features and functionality. More often than not, Telegram is a trendsetter when it comes to introducing new chatting features. Disappearing messages? Telegram did it first. The ability to delete or edit a sent message, large groups, support for sending large files, support for PDF files, and more? Yeah, all of them arrived first on Telegram before being the source of inspiration for WhatsApp and competitors. And the service keeps getting better and better, with new features regularly being added.

But as much as I like Telegram, there’s one thing that really irks me. And it’s those “[Your contact] has joined Telegram” notifications. Although this might not bother everyone, if you have a huge contact list consisting of personal and professional contacts, you quickly become tired of these notifications since there is always someone joining the platform that you’ll probably never interact with. If these unsolicited notifications have been driving you crazy as well, we have got you covered. The good news is that there’s a simple way to turn off these “Contact joined Telegram” notifications. Here’s how.

Open the Telegram app on your device.

From the hamburger menu, select Settings.

Now under Settings, tap on Notifications and sounds.

On the next screen, scroll down to the Events section.

Here you’ll see a toggle called Contact joined Telegram . Turn it off.

. Turn it off. That’s it. From now on, Telegram won’t send you notifications when someone from your contact list joins the platform.

However, there’s a catch. Although this toggle stops notifications, you will still receive in-app chat messages when your contacts join Telegram. This clutters up your chat tab with empty chats and unfortunately, there’s no way to opt-out of this. The only way to get rid of these messages is to manually delete them. But at least, now you won’t get a proactive ping on your device only to check that someone you are probably never going to text has joined Telegram.