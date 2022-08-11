How to disable the built-in iOS sharing suggestions on your iPhone

When compared to Android OS, iOS isn’t the most customizable operating system. Nonetheless, Apple has slowly been introducing more flexible user-facing elements and richer adjustable settings across its operating systems. Whether you’ve got one of the great iPhones, iPads, or Macs, you will be able to personalize the experience to match your personal preferences. One of the annoyances some users face revolves around the share-sheet. When sharing a file on iOS, the share-sheet brings up certain suggestions. These include contacts you’ve recently chatted with on apps — such as Messages, WhatsApp, and Telegram — in addition to some AirDrop suggestions. Some users dislike these iOS sharing suggestions as they clutter up and steal the simplicity of the sheet. Here’s a detailed, step-by-step guide on how to disable these suggestions.

Disabling iOS sharing suggestions

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down and click on the Siri & Search section.

Again, scroll down and disable Show When Sharing under Suggestions From Apple.

Voila! Now when sharing a file on iOS, the share-sheet will not show the suggestions that clutter up the view.

If you change your mind, you could always enable these suggestions again by following the same steps. Personally, I don’t use these suggestions because my sharing habits are quite unpredictable. I don’t always share stuff with the most recently chatted with contacts.

This feature is handy for those who have a few friends or contacts whom they text on a frequent basis. This eliminates the need of choosing the app, then searching for them. They just click on share, and choose one of the first suggested faces they see. Ultimately, Apple giving users the choice between enabling and disabling it is a very welcome move. Everyone is happy now.

Do you plan on disabling the sharing suggestions of the iOS share-sheet? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.