Microsoft Defender offers solid baseline protection against malware, but sometimes, you might want to disable it. Here's how to do it.

Microsoft Defender has become an increasingly integral part of Windows over the years. It used to be Windows Defender, and for a long time, it was mostly known as a firewall, but Microsoft has been adding capabilities for over 10 years, and it now offers pretty solid baseline protection. However, sometimes you want to disable Microsoft Defender antivirus for one reason or another, and Windows 11 doesn't make it easy.

It's worth noting that the Windows Security app offers many layers of protection, and disabling each of them would not only take a lot of time but would also be very risky. This includes features like tamper protection, exploit protection, core isolation, and data encryption. We're focusing on some of the more basic features that might interfere with the usage of your PC in this guide.

Temporarily disable real-time protection

As mentioned above, Microsoft doesn't make it easy to disable anti-malware protection in Microsoft Defender. You can disable real-time protection if you need to pause the antivirus temporarily. It will automatically re-enable after some time, but disabling it temporarily could be all you need. Here's how to do it:

Open the Windows Security app. Click Virus & threat protection on the main menu or the left-side pane. Under Virus & threat protection settings, click Manage settings. Switch the toggle under Real-time protection to Off. 3 Images Close If Microsoft Defender prevented you from running a program before, you should be able to do it now. The setting will turn itself back on after a while.

Unfortunately (or not), there's no way to permanently disable virus protection, but if you specifically want to disable Microsoft's protection, you can work around it using another method.

Install another antivirus software

If you want to disable Microsoft Defender's built-in antivirus permanently, your best bet is to install another antivirus software that can take over for Microsoft Defender. To do this, simply download and install any other antivirus you trust. There are plenty of options out there, including Malwarebytes if you want a free option. Many paid options also exist, like Bitdefender, Webroot, and more.

Simply download and install the antivirus of your choice, and Microsoft Defender's malware protection will be disabled. Microsoft's anti-malware detection may function differently from third parties, so you might prefer it this way. Do keep in mind thought that even if you have an antivirus installed and you disable protection inside that program, Microsoft Defender will come online. It's not like you're allowed to have no protection.

Additionally, even if you use a third-party anti-malware program, you can still have Microsoft Defender run periodic malware scans to get even more coverage against threats.

Disabling the firewall in Microsoft Defender

Something else you might want to disable in Microsoft Defender is firewall protection. This monitors your network for potentially dangerous requests and blocks any threats it detects. This is a separate setting from malware protection, and it's not actually disabled when you install another anti-malware software. Here's how to disable it:

Open the Windows Security app. Click Firewall & network protection in the main menu or the left-side pane. You can choose firewall settings for domain networks, private networks, and public networks separately. Click the appropriate option, though we don't recommend disabling the firewall for public networks. Set the toggle under Microsoft Defender Firewall to Off. 2 Images Close Repeat this for other network types if necessary.

And that's all you need to know if you want to disable the basic protection features in Microsoft Defender. As we've mentioned, other protection layers can be disabled in the Windows Security app, but these are usually too important to be turned off. We've covered how to use Smart App Control in the past, in case you'd like to learn more about that particular feature, which is a recent addition to Windows 11 version 22H2.