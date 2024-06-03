Interacting with pop-ups during your browsing

When browsing the internet, you will often see ads or other messages pop up on your browser, perhaps as smaller windows or new tabs. These can be legitimate, such as discount offers on shopping sites or informational messages, but pop-ups can also be used for scams and phishing attempts to get you to download malware. Some users prefer to remove the distraction by blocking pop-ups altogether, but you may want to re-enable them if you need to access a specific offer or form.

Pop-up blocking on iPhone

Most modern browsers have a way to block or allow pop-ups on your desktop computer, and the same is true on an iPhone. Safari is the default browser on iPhone, but other browser apps also give you control over your pop-up experience. The method will be a little different depending on which browser you are using on your phone, but likely similar.

Instructions to block pop-ups on Safari on your iPhone

Open Settings > Safari. Scroll down to the section titled General. Use the Block Pop-ups slider to enable or disable blocking. You will need to reload any pages you were browsing for the setting to take effect.

Instructions to block pop-ups on Chrome on your iPhone

Open the Chrome browser app. Tap the ... icon at the bottom of your window. Scroll to the right and tap on the Settings icon. Tap on Content Settings > Block Pop-ups. Use the slider to enable or disable pop-up blocking. You will need to reload any pages you were browsing for the setting to take effect.

Chrome allows you to enable pop-ups for a specific site, even when they are being blocked in general. A message saying "Pop-ups blocked" will be shown at the bottom of your window when a pop-up is currently being blocked. If desired, you can tap on that message and choose to allow pop-ups from that site.

Taking control over your pop-up experience

Whether or not you want to allow pop-ups during your browsing is a personal preference, so iPhone browsers allow you to have control over that feature. You are able to easily change this setting based on your needs for a particular site as well. If you find pop-ups distracting, now you know how to take action to block them.