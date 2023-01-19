These days, many of the laptops on the market come with some form of touch support. It started with tablets, which are devices that really only make sense with touch, but now we have convertibles, and even some classic clamshell laptops that have touch support. Personally, that can only be a good thing, but if for some reason you don't want your laptop to support touch, Windows 11 allows you to disable it.

The notion of buying a touchscreen device only to disable touch support may seem silly, but what if you're having issues with "ghost" touches, where the screen is registering inputs when you're not trying to do anything? While you should definitely have the laptop fixed by the manufacturer, disabling touch support is a good workaround if you can't immediately send it in for repair. Thankfully, the process is fairly easy, so here's what you need to do:

On the Windows 11 desktop, right-click the Start icon and choose Device Manager. Here, expand the Human Interface Devices section. Look for a device called HID-compliant touch screen. Right-click it and then choose Disable device from the context menu. Windows will show a warning and ask for confirmation that you want to disable the device. Click Yes. 3 Images Close There may be more than one entry with this name, depending on your model. If disabling one doesn't work, repeat the process for the other. You should now see that the screen no longer responds to your touch, and you can close Device Manager.

You can use these steps as a temporary workaround if you're experiencing issues with your touchscreen, or leave the device disabled indefinitely if you never want to use touch again. You can always go back and enable it if you need it, so this isn't an irreversible process.

While it shouldn't happen, it's possible that major updates for Windows 11 will re-enable the touchscreen, so if you notice that it's come back to life, simply follow the steps above again to make sure it's disabled.

And of course, if you do want to use the touchscreen on your laptop, check out our guide on how to use touch gestures in Windows 11. There are quite a few gestures you can use to make it easier to use your laptop with touch, especially after the update to Windows 11 version 22H2.

If what you're looking for is how to disable the touchpad on your laptop (what you would use as a mouse), most laptops have a key in the function row that allows you to do just that. Depending on the laptop, you may need to press the Fn key and the respective function key to enable or re-enable the touchpad.