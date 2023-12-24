Like many Linux distributions, and even Windows and macOS, Ubuntu comes with a firewall. This is a security feature that can prevent connections from unwanted sources on your system. Sometimes, though, you might want to disable it if you want to let all network traffic through. You might even want to open a specific port on your firewall for remote desktop connections, too. Well, Ubuntu's default firewall configuration tool is known as Uncomplicated Firewall, better known as UFW. Usually, UFW is off by default, but you can configure it easily with the terminal.

How to disable Ubuntu Firewall

To begin with disabling the Ubuntu Firewall, open a terminal session with Ctrl Alt and T. Once open, you can type the following commands one by one.

Check first if the firewall is turned on with the command sudo ufw status If the firewall is turned on, you'll see Status: active. To disable the firewall use the command sudo ufw disable. When you're ready, you can enable the firewall again with the command sudo ufw enable.

Keep in mind that you also can add or remove rules for the firewall using similar commands. If you want to open an SSH port on port 22, for example, you can use the command sudo ufw allow 22. If you're having issues, you also can reset the firewall back to the default with sudo ufw reset and then confirm the change with y.

Conclusion

As you can tell, there's not much to disable the firewall on Ubuntu. It's one of the more basic things you can do in the open-source operating system. This guide showed the basics of turning it on and off, resetting it, and even using it to enable a port. We hope you found it helpful, and if you're the more technical type, you might want to check out how you can enable SSH on Ubuntu.