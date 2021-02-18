How to download Android 12 Developer Preview for Google Pixel devices

The wait is finally over — Android 12 is here as Google has officially kicked off the Android 12 Developer Preview program. If you’re the lucky owner of a Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, or the Pixel 3 XL, then you have the opportunity to try out the next major Android version right now.

This page will serve as a one-stop download index for all the Android 12 developer preview/beta releases. We will keep the page updated with the latest OTAs and factory images for all the supported devices. You can learn how to install the Android 12 Developer Preview on Google Pixel smartphones by visiting our dedicated guide here.

It is worth mentioning that the preview builds might not have all the new software features you’ll come to associate with Android 12. To be precise, Google gives developers the chance to test their apps against new Android platform APIs months before the next Android version becomes available for the general public. Hence, the builds mentioned on this page are aimed at the developer community only and are not intended to be used by end-users.

Download Android 12 Developer Preview 1