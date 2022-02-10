How to download Android 13 for Google Pixel and other Android devices

Get ready to dig into Android 13! While we are still waiting for Android 12L to be officially released via stable channel, the next major release of Google’s OS is now available starting today in the form of the first Android 13 Developer Preview. For lucky owners of the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL, you’ll be among the first users to see what Android 13 “Tiramisu” has to offer.

Notably, existing Android beta participants won’t automatically get the first Android 13 Developer Preview as an over-the-air update. The preview release must be manually sideloaded. You can learn how to install Android 13 on Google Pixel smartphones and other devices by visiting our dedicated guide here.

Keep in mind that the initial build won’t give you the full Android 13 experience as it’s very much a work-in-progress. This first preview is aimed solely at developers, since they need to test their apps against new Android platform APIs months before the next Android version becomes available for the general public. Installing the Developer Preview on your daily driver isn’t recommended, as you might face various system instabilities. Do back up your data before proceeding.

This page will serve as a one-stop download index for every Android 13 build released by Google. We will keep the page updated with the latest OTAs and factory images for the supported Pixel smartphones.

Navigate this page:

Download Android 13 for Google Pixel devices

Android 13 Developer Preview 1

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the first Developer Preview build of Android 13 from the links below:

Additionally, Google offers ready-to-use Android 13 Developer Preview system images under the Android Emulator in Android Studio.