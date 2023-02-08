Android 14 Developer Preview 1 is finally here, and you can install it on your Google Pixel now.

Android 14 is finally here! We've known that it was coming soon based on last year's release timeline, and for lucky owners of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, or Pixel 4a, you’ll be among the first users to see what Android 14 has to offer, as these phones can participate in Google's developer preview program.

Alongside the supported Google Pixel devices, Android 14 will likely be available for a wide range of devices from different OEMs through Developer Preview programs. While none have been released yet, we'll be sure to keep an eye out. We expect that like in previous years, companies will release their own developer previews in their own cadence, so that developers can test their apps for new Android versions on their smartphones, too.

This page will serve as a one-stop download index for every Android 14 build released by Google. We will update the page with the latest OTAs and factory images for the supported Pixel smartphones. You can learn how to install Android 14 on Google Pixel if you're not sure as well, so be sure to check back here regularly for new updates and how to install them!

Android 14 Developer Preview 1 (build number)

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the first Developer Preview build of Android 14 from the index below. We do not have OTA links, yet.

Additionally, Google offers ready-to-use Android 14 system images under the Android Emulator in Android Studio.