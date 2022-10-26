In this guide, we explain how you can download drivers for the Surface Laptop 5 if they're missing or broken.

Drivers are the heart of any computer and any of the best laptops you can buy. They work in the background and are critical for the display, audio, and touchpad on a device like the Surface Laptop 5. So, if something is going wrong with your new laptop that's not hardware related, it's likely a driver issue. Other than that, manufacturers like Microsoft often issue new drivers that you can download to update your system, fix common bugs, and patch critical security issues.

The good news here is that if you want to download drivers for your Surface Laptop 5, it's easy. We'll explain how you can do just that in three different ways. Navigate to which method you think works best for you by clicking the links above.

How to download Surface Laptop 5 drivers: What you'll need

Surface Laptop 5 Power cord: You'll have to connect your Surface Laptop 5 to power for driver installation. Use the included Surface Connect charger or a third-party USB-C charger that can deliver at least 100 watts of power. This will help avoid your device shutting down in the middle of a driver update or driver install.

An internet connection: To download drivers for the Surface Laptop 5, you'll need Wi-Fi or a direct connection to a router via Ethernet cable. Drivers are downloaded from Microsoft's servers. If you don't have internet, then you can download drivers to a USB drive using another PC and then transfer it to your Surface Laptop 5 manually.

Access to the Windows 11 Settings app: The main way of installing new drivers involves having access to the Windows 11 settings app to get to Windows Update. Most people should have access, but if you don't, ask your IT admin or whoever is in charge of your Surface Laptop 5.

Access to the device manager: If Windows Update fails, you'll have to download drivers manually using the device manager. Again, if you don't have access, an administrator can give you access or run through this guide with you.

For most people, the quickest and simplest way to download or get updated Surface Laptop 5 drivers is by going to Windows Update. This method will pull the newest drivers directly from Microsoft, and then Windows will do the heavy lifting for you. Here's how.

On your keyboard, press Windows Key + I. This will open the Windows 11 Settings app. In the sidebar, click Windows Update. Click the blue Check for updates button. Windows 11 will check for and download new updates. Typically, you'll know if there are Surface drivers as Surface will show up in the name. Allow the download to progress, and when finished, click the Install button. Restart your Surface if prompted. If not, you can manually restart by clicking the Start button and choosing Update and restart.

After following these six steps, you'll be booted back into Windows 11 with the newest Surface drivers. If you want, you can double-check that you're updated by repeating this process.

Though Windows Update will usually download Surface Laptop 5 drivers for you, it's possible the drivers won't show up. In the rare instance that you don't see any drivers after following step 1, then you'll want to go to the device manager. Sort through each of the categories to see if there are any problematic drivers causing issues, or ones that need updating. This is how you can do that.

Right-click the Start button and choose Device Manager from the list. Look through and expand each category by clicking the down arrows on the left of the screen. For drivers that need updating, you'll see a (!). If you need a new driver or if a driver for something is missing, you'll see an (X). Either way, right-click on the driver in question and choose the Update driver option. In the window that shows up, click Search automatically for drivers. Just like Windows Update, Windows 11 will connect to the internet and update or install your driver automatically.

This is a secondary way to get Surface Laptop 5 drivers. If this fails, there's also a third way, which involves downloading drivers from Microsoft's website.

Step 3: Download drivers from Microsoft's website

The last resort to getting Surface Laptop 5 drivers is downloading them on your own from Microsoft. At the time of publishing, though, there aren't official drivers for this device from Microsoft's website just yet. Based on our experience with other Surface devices, here's what you can do as an example.

Go to Microsoft's Surface Update history page. Pick the Surface Laptop 5 from the list. There should be a link to the Surface Laptop 5. Here's last year's Surface Laptop 4 page as a reference. If you can't find the Laptop 5 page, try a Google search for "Surface Laptop 5 Drivers and Firmware." and click the top link to Microsoft's website. On the downloads page, click the red download button. Launch the .MSI file to extract and have Windows 11 install the drivers automatically.

Those are three ways to download drivers for the Surface Laptop 5. If you haven't already purchased one, check out the Surface Laptop 5 with the links below.