How to download drivers for the Surface Pro 9

There will come a time with any Windows computer, like the Surface Pro 9, when you’ll need to download drivers. The drivers could be for a printer, an accessory you connected, or for some component of the Surface Pro 9 itself if you had to reinstall Windows. But where can you find them? In this guide, we’ll explain how you can get the right drivers for the Surface Pro 9. All it takes is a few simple steps.

How to download drivers: What you’ll need

Before you set out to download drivers, make sure you have the following ready to go.

Your Surface Pro 9 power cord: Connect your Surface to power before jumping into any of these steps. If your Surface battery dies while running driver updates, you can corrupt your device.

An internet connection: You’ll have to connect your Surface to the internet to download drivers. If your Surface isn’t connected to the internet, you’ll have to download the files and transfer them manually via a USB drive, as we get into during the last section below.

Access to Windows 11 Settings app: One way to update and download drivers is through Windows Update. You’ll need access, so if you can’t get to this page, ask an administrator for help.

Access to the device manager: This second way to update and get drivers for the Surface Pro 9 will involve using the device manager. You’ll have to be an administrator for access.

Step 1: Visit Windows Update

The easiest way to get drivers for the Surface Pro 9 is to go through Windows Update, which will automatically pull the latest firmware and driver updates for the Surface Pro 9 off Microsoft’s servers. Here’s how you can get to it.

Hit Windows Key + I to open the Windows 11 Settings app. Click Windows Update in the sidebar. Click the Check for updates button. Allow Windows to download available updates. You might see drivers appear listed, usually with Surface next to the name. Click Update now. When the download is finished, click the Install all or Install button. You’ll be prompted to restart your Surface.

Once you restart your Surface, it will be updated with the latest drivers. You can go back to Windows Update to check again if more updates are available, and repeat the process until no updates are available for download.

Step 2: Try the device manager

Sometimes drivers for the Surface Pro 9 might not show up in Windows Update. If this is the case, you’ll have to manually download the drivers with the device manager, and force it to install the latest versions available. Here’s how.

Right-click on the Start button. Choose Device Manager. Expand each of the categories you see listed (Audio input, cameras, Bluetooth, etc) and look for a specific device. If you see either a (!) or (X) icon over any of the devices, you’ll need to update the driver. Right-click the device in question, and choose Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers in the window that pops up. Windows will connect to the internet and download the proper driver.

Usually, manually searching for drivers this way will download the right Surface Pro 9 drivers for your device. If this still doesn’t work, there’s a third option.

Step 3: Download drivers manually from Microsoft

Windows Update and Device Manager are the best ways to get drivers for the Surface Pro 9. If all else fails, though, you can manually download drivers from Microsoft’s website. We do want to note, though, that at the time of writing, Microsoft doesn’t yet have manual downloads for Surface Pro 9 drivers. The product won’t be released until October 25. Using the Surface Pro 8 and other Windows tablets from Microsoft as a reference, however, here’s what you can do to manually install and download Surface Pro 9 drivers.

Visit the Surface update history page. Look for Surface Pro 9 under Surface Pro. Click the model name. A link will redirect you to a respected webpage for driver updates (it’s not available yet, but here’s a Surface Pro 8 page as an example.) Click the red Download button. When downloaded, double-click to launch the .MSI file. The drivers will install automatically.

That’s it! That’s how you can download drivers for the Surface Pro 9. There are three total ways you can do it, once the product launches on Oct. 25. If you’re ready to purchase now, click on the links below.

