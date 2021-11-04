XDA Basics: How to download Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge on a Mac
Macs are Apple’s personal computer lineup — iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more. They offer great capabilities that rivals, in some cases, find hard to catch up with. Protecting your MacBook Pro with a case will only make it last longer, so make sure to buy one if you haven’t yet. One of the handy features of macOS is the ability to use third-party browsers, if Safari doesn’t get your work done. Here’s how to download Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge on a Mac.

How to download Google Chrome a Mac

install chrome or edge on macOS 1

  • Click on Download Chrome in the middle of the screen (or upper right corner).

install chrome or edge on macOS 2

  • Choose whether you want the Intel or M1 chip version, depending on your Mac’s processor.

install chrome or edge on macOS 3

  • Allow the download to come through and wait for it to complete.

install chrome or edge on macOS 4

  • Double click on the .dmg file once it finishes downloading.

install chrome or edge on macOS 5

  • Drag the Chrome icon to the Applications folder, as instructed.

install chrome or edge on macOS 6

  • Wait for it to finish copying.
  • You will then see the Chrome icon in the Launcher. Click it.

install chrome or edge on macOS 7

  • Allow macOS to launch it.

install chrome or edge on macOS 8

  • Customize the settings you get the first time you launch the app.

install chrome or edge on macOS 9

  • Voila! You can now use Google Chrome on your Mac.

How to download Microsoft Edge a Mac

install chrome or edge on macOS 10

  • Click on Download Chrome in the middle of the screen.

install chrome or edge on macOS 11

  • Choose whether you want the Intel or M1 chip version, depending on your Mac’s processor.
  • Agree to the Terms of Service, after you read them, by hitting Accept and download.

install chrome or edge on macOS 12

  • Allow the download to come through and wait for it to complete.

install chrome or edge on macOS 13

  • Double click on the .pkg file once it finishes downloading.

install chrome or edge on macOS 14

  • Go through the straightforward installation process and close it once it finishes.

install chrome or edge on macOS 15

  • Click on Move to Trash, when prompted.
  • You will then see the Edge icon in the Launcher. Click it.

install chrome or edge on macOS 16

  • Customize the settings you get the first time you launch the app.

install chrome or edge on macOS 17

  • Voila! You can now use Microsoft Edge on your Mac.

Which browser do you use on your Mac primarily? Let us know in the comments section below.

