XDA Basics: How to download Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge on a Mac

Macs are Apple's personal computer lineup — iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more. They offer great capabilities that rivals, in some cases, find hard to catch up with. One of the handy features of macOS is the ability to use third-party browsers, if Safari doesn't get your work done. Here's how to download Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge on a Mac.

How to download Google Chrome a Mac

Launch Safari from the Launcher or Spotlight Search.

Head to google.com/chrome.

Click on Download Chrome in the middle of the screen (or upper right corner).

Choose whether you want the Intel or M1 chip version, depending on your Mac’s processor.

Allow the download to come through and wait for it to complete.

Double click on the .dmg file once it finishes downloading.

Drag the Chrome icon to the Applications folder, as instructed.

Wait for it to finish copying.

You will then see the Chrome icon in the Launcher. Click it.

Allow macOS to launch it.

Customize the settings you get the first time you launch the app.

Voila! You can now use Google Chrome on your Mac.

How to download Microsoft Edge a Mac

Launch Safari from the Launcher or Spotlight Search.

Head to microsoft.com/edge.

Click on Download Chrome in the middle of the screen.

Choose whether you want the Intel or M1 chip version, depending on your Mac’s processor.

Agree to the Terms of Service, after you read them, by hitting Accept and download.

Allow the download to come through and wait for it to complete.

Double click on the .pkg file once it finishes downloading.

Go through the straightforward installation process and close it once it finishes.

Click on Move to Trash, when prompted.

You will then see the Edge icon in the Launcher. Click it.

Customize the settings you get the first time you launch the app.

Voila! You can now use Microsoft Edge on your Mac.

